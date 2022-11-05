Compiled by Jenny Bennett

New Date For Your Next Step Is The Cure 5K Run

Due to Hurricane Ian, event organizers Bernadette Boyle and Linda O’Brien received a call from the county saying that their event had been canceled. The new date for the Your Next Step is the Cure 5K run is Saturday, November 19. This means that there is still time to sign up for this amazing event, which brings awareness to ocular melanoma, at https://runsignup.com/race/fl/lithia/yournextstepisthecure.

Follow its Facebook (@cureocularmelanoma) and Instagram (@yournextstepisthecure) pages to keep up with important information.

South Hillsborough Chamber Of Commerce Golf Tournament

The South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce Chamber Cup Classic returns on Friday, November 18. The event is being held at the Freedom Fairways in Sun City Center and is open to everyone. For more information, contact Lynne at the chamber at 813-634-5111 or email lynne@southhillschamber.com.

Get A Head Start On Holiday Shopping At The Bridges Retirement Community Annual Fair

With the holidays approaching, shopping for unique gifts could not be easier when you visit the 10th annual Gifts & Craft Fair on Saturday, November 12 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The event is being held at The Bridges Retirement Community’s clubhouse, located at 11350 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview. Whether it’s handcrafted decorations or personalized gifts, such as jewelry and handbags, pottery, candles, home decor and more, you will find just what you are looking for.

Apollo Beach Woman’s Club Holiday Dinner

The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club holiday dinner is one of its most enjoyable events of the year, and it will be held on Saturday, December 10 at the Southshore Falls Clubhouse Hall, located at 5831 Cascade Falls Ln. in Apollo Beach. Along with a delicious buffet guests will also enjoy a performance from the East Bay High School Choral Group. There will also be auction baskets and a 50/50 raffle.

Reservations must be made on or before Saturday, December 3 by contacting Barbara DeOca at 813-892-1219 or bdeoca@aol.com or contacting Sheila May at 847-514-1475 or smay1180@gmail.com.

St. Vincent de Paul Needs Your Help

Thanksgiving and Christmas food baskets are being prepared and will be distributed to families in need. This year is particularly challenging for our communities, and St. Vincent de Paul would like to be able to help all those who come for assistance. To help complete holiday baskets, St. Vincent de Paul is looking for donations of nonperishable food items and Walmart gift cards.

Please bring items to St. Stephen Catholic Church, located at 10118 St. Stephen Cir. in Riverview. Have no time to shop but still want to provide support? Please visit and donate at its website, www.svdpriverviewfl.org.

Dancing Through The Decades Fundraiser

The Campaign Against Human Trafficking and Domestic Violence-Southshore invites you to its third annual silent auction fundraiser event. The event will take place on Sunday, December 4 from 2-5 p.m. at the Sun City Center Community Hall, located at 1910 S. Pebble Beach Blvd. in Sun City Center. The theme of the evening is Dancing Through the Decades, so dress as your favorite decade.

Tickets are available online at www.sccblueheart.org or by calling 813-773-7529 and include heavy hors d’oeuvres, entertainment, music and dancing.

The City Of Restoration Church Is Giving Back To The Community

On Saturday, November 19, The City of Restoration has committed to “showing God’s love in a tangible way” by doing good throughout the Tampa Bay area. The church’s members are dedicated to serving, sharing and supporting others and local businesses, as well as being a blessing to many.

It currently hosts services at 10 a.m. on Sundays at Riverview High School, located at 11311 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. For more information on The City of Restoration, visit its website at www.thecityofrestoration.org.

Nautical Flea Market In Apollo Beach

Flotilla 75 of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is holding a nautical flea market on Saturday, November 19 from 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. There will be all kinds of boating and fishing accessories, and some arts and crafts items too.

The event is being held at Tampa Sailing Squadron, located at 1250 Apollo Beach Blvd. in Apollo Beach. Admission is $1, which comes with a raffle ticket for prizes.

South Bay Genealogical Society Meeting

On Tuesday, November 15, the South Bay Genealogical Society will meet at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center in the Life Enrichment Center located at 1971 Haverford Ave in Sun City Center.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. is an optional roundtable discussion followed by a luncheon at 12 Noon, and the presentation by the guest speaker will begin at 1 p.m. This month’s speaker, Peggy Schelin Jude, will be presenting ‘What Can I Do With My DNA? 13 Things You Can Do With Your DNA.’

For reservations and meal choice, call Dianna at 864-607-1330.

Bingo Fundraiser For Krewe Of Charlotte De Berry

The Krewe of Charlotte de Berry is hosting a bingo night at the VFW Post in Ruskin, located at 5120 N. U.S. 41 in Apollo Beach on Friday, November 18 at 7 p.m. The cost is $20 for 10 game cards, and there will also be a raffle and drinks available at the bar (cash-only for all). Tickets will be sold at the door, so go early.

American Pickers Is Looking To Film In Florida

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique ‘picking.’ The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business as they hunt for valuable antiques, and it’s looking for locations in Florida. As they hit the back roads, the pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics.

Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. If you or someone you know has a large private collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of a day looking through, American Pickers would love to hear from you.

If you are interested, contact American Pickers at americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184.