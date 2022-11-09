At Eggs Up Grill in Riverview, the smells of freshly brewed coffee, crispy bacon and sweetness hit the senses immediately upon entering. In addition to a massive menu featuring breakfast and brunch classics, salads and lunch hot off the grill, guests can expect to experience genuine hospitality from people who live in the community.

“We are all about neighbors serving neighbors,” said franchise owners Priscilla and John Conyers.

The couple will celebrate the restaurant’s two-year anniversary during the entire week of Wednesday, November 16.

“The community has been so good to us, and we want to pay homage for helping us crack so many eggs,” said Priscilla.

“We have an egg counter, and we literally track how many eggs we’ve hand-cracked since day one, so it will be a super fun celebration,” she added.

Stop by for breakfast, lunch or brunch; there surely is something for everyone. Priscilla pointed out that the shrimp-and-grits bowl, coastal crab cake benedict and Cali mac and cheese bowl are guest favorites.

Along with its two-year anniversary, Eggs Up Grill is rolling out a new, expanded menu and premiering refreshing signature drinks including The Harvest Peach and Sweet Cream.

“Tampa Bay loves a good meal that is fresh and locally sourced, and that’s what we are bringing to our guests,” stated Priscilla.

Reflective of the demands of the local foodie community, the new menu will also feature more heart-healthy and gluten-free items, plus an added kids’ menu.

Eggs Up Grill also offers catering for any size meeting or corporate event. A huge variety of catering options are available for breakfast, brunch and lunch, from buffet-style to individual boxed meals. Additionally, a private dining suite on-premises dubbed the ‘Community Coop’ is available for groups of up to 15 guests.

“Let Me Make You Smile”, the company’s mantra, starts with warm welcomes by friendly team members and continues with genuine hospitality throughout the dining experience.

“Service is our passion. We provide real service for real people and making them smile is job number one,” said John.

Eggs Up Grill is located at 3920 U.S. Hwy. 301. Its hours are 6 a.m.-2:30 p.m., seven days a week. Stay up to date on special promotions and details on Instagram and Facebook @eugriverview and check out the full menu online at www.eggsupgrill.com.