Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Busch Gardens Christmas Town returns as the longest holiday celebration in the Tampa Bay area offering brand-new experiences to celebrate the holidays and create memories to cherish for a lifetime. Christmas Town joyfully bundles millions of twinkling lights, uplifting shows, iconic holiday light displays, culinary delights and award-winning attractions such as Iron Gwazi every day from Monday, November 14 through January 9, 2023. Running for 57 consecutive days, the beloved event is included with park admission.

Several all-new activities make this year’s Christmas Town its biggest celebration yet.

A reimagined Holiday in the Sky fireworks show comes to life with a colorful display of festive fireworks while an added spectacular water fountain show dances to the rhythm of a reimagined soundtrack with classic holiday tunes. Holiday in the Sky will take place on the Festival Field on select event nights.

A new mesmerizing and enchanting musical light and projection show will adorn the Serengeti Overlook building, running daily every 15 minutes starting at 6 p.m.

Christmas with the Celts is a wonderful combination of Christmas Carols and Irish dance that will captivate guests. The renowned group of vocalists, musicians and dancers will perform live at Stanleyville Theater’s stage on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Friday, December 16 through Sunday, December 25.

In Land of the Sweets, guests will find the Sugar Plum ballerina stilt walker and her Cavalier soldier, the newest characters to join the Sugar Plum Princess in her magnificent new realm. And, right in the heart of Jungala, guests will be in awe with a new 32-foot-tall Christmas tree surrounded by a red-and-white winter wonderland.

Returning again is Santa’s North Pole Experience, presented by Coca-Cola, a unique experience where jolly elves guide guests to interact with Santa in his workshop. Holiday tales come to life for Storytime with Mrs. Claus, and Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer is joined by Clarice and Bumble at Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland.

Also returning are ‘Christmas on Ice’ at the Moroccan Palace Theater, the home of Busch Gardens’ longest-running holiday show, Elmo’s Christmas Wish in the Sesame Street Safari of Fun area of the park and Three Kings Journey, the musical tale of the three wise men’s famed journey to Bethlehem, at Dragonfire Grill during select nights from Friday, November 18 through January 8, 2023.

The Holly Jolly Express is back to transport guests into the celebration as they loop around the park aboard this sing-along journey playing the favorite songs of the season.

Delicious eats and specialty cocktails await all guests at this year’s Christmas Town.

The absolute best way to experience the jolliest of all seasons at Busch Gardens is with a Christmas Town Sampler Lanyard. Starting at $40 and redeemable at the numerous cabins located throughout the entire park, samplers offer the best value for guests and will be available in quantities of five and 10. An exclusive 12-item sampler for the same price as a 10-item is available for all pass members. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcoholic beverages.

Guests are encouraged to check the park’s website at www.christmastown.com before visiting to learn which event components are available at each date.