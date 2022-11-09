First anniversaries are the very best of times. They give you time to reflect on all the accomplishments that have taken place over the last year in your journey, in addition to being a time to celebrate.

Celebrating is what Apollo Beach Society Wine Bar owners Michael and Tura Alfano did this past October. The Apollo Beach Society Wine Bar has been a popular spot in the ever-developing Apollo Beach area.

“As residents, we knew there was a need for a wine bar in the Apollo Beach area, plus we really, really love wine,” said Tura. “It has been an amazing adventure. The community in general has been so welcoming. We have fun events planned monthly as well as special nights during the week.”

The Apollo Beach Society Wine Bar is a warm and friendly neighborhood destination perfect for a date night, a girls’ night out or entertaining clients for a one-of-a-kind wine bar experience. “Our wine club has been a great way for guests to meet and make friends,” Tura said. “It’s been nice to see all the connections made through the wine bar.”

The atmosphere at the wine bar is contagious, and the friendly staff share their extensive knowledge of wine to every customer. It’s a genuine passion that you won’t find at a typical neighborhood bar.

“We have been blessed with the love and support from the community,” Tura said. “The most consistent feedback is the extensive wine list; knowledgeable staff; delicious, high-quality food; and small plates, but most of all fun. We want everyone to have a fun wine experience, not a pretentious one.”

Tura and her staff will be offering their guests some delicious winter wines in the upcoming weeks.

“We are going into the holiday season,” she said. “We will highlight wines perfect for Thanksgiving, such as our Morgon Cru Beaujolais, rieslings and chardonnays, as well as pinot noirs.”

In December, the wine bar will highlight sparkling wines and red wines perfect for winter weather.

“Our Winter WINEderland Wine Festival will be on December 4 from 2-5 p.m.,” Tura said. “This will be the Apollo Beach location’s first annual WINEderland event. We will have many winter wines featured at the event.”

If you would like to learn more about the Apollo Beach Society Wine Bar or if you’d like to purchase tickets to its upcoming WINEderland Wine Festival on December 4, you can visit its website at www.apollobeachwinebar.com or call 813-331-3907. The wine bar is located at 238 Harbor Village Ln. in Apollo Beach.