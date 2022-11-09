The Hillsborough County Commission on the Status of Women (COSW) is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Hillsborough County Women’s Hall of Fame. The Women’s Hall of Fame was created in 2011 to honor and celebrate the achievements of Hillsborough County women who have made significant contributions in areas such as business, education, philanthropy, the military and public service to improve the lives of residents of Hillsborough County.

Since its inception, the Commission on the Status of Women has recognized and honored notable women through induction into the Women’s Hall of Fame. All Women’s Hall of Fame inductees are permanently recognized with a plaque displayed at the Arthenia L. Joyner University Area Library. To date, 36 women have been recognized for their significant and distinguished accomplishments and contributions to our community.

Past inductees include pioneering desegregation-era educator Doretha Edgecomb; civil rights activist Mary Alice Dorsett; Maryann Ferenc, co-proprietor of Mise en Place and passionate advocate for business in Tampa; Sylvia Campbell, M.D., the first female surgeon in Hillsborough County; Ann Porter, the first director of Hillsborough County’s Head Start program; and Carolyn Morsani, a cherished area philanthropist and community leader. A complete list can be found online at www.hcflgov.net/whof.

The COSW was created to study and make recommendations to the board of county commissioners on issues pertaining to the status of women, including discrimination, employment, day care, education and health care. The COSW’s 15 members include those appointed by the board of county commissioners and representatives from the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce, The Helen Gordon Davis Centre for Women, League of Women Voters of Hillsborough County, The Spring of Tampa Bay, Hispanic Professional Women’s Association Inc., the National Council of Negro Women, the University of South Florida and Hillsborough Community College.

Nomination forms are available at www.hcflgov.net/whof or by calling Leslie Bennett at 813-276-2640. Nominations will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2.