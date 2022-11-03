Edited by Jenny Bennett

Grease Monkey Celebrates Opening With A Ribbon-cutting

Grease Monkey Ruskin, formerly At Home Auto Care, hosted a multichamber ribbon-cutting to celebrate the opening of its new location at 2003 S. U.S. Hwy. 41 in Ruskin. Owners Joe and Melissa Canfield offer a full-service auto repair shop, open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. You can schedule your next appointment by calling 813-645-0339.

Latitudes Tours Celebrates Four Years Of Cruising Tampa Bay

Come and enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience here in Tampa Bay with Latitudes Tours. Latitudes Tours has been offering daily eco-tours, lunch and dinner cruises, small-group bus tours and private fishing charters in and around Tampa Bay for the last four years and has recently added guided kayak tours to its selection. The kayak tours leave from several departure points. While kayaking, keep an eye out for dolphin pods, manatees, sting rays, sharks and more.

Latitudes Tours can be found at 580 Bahia Beach Blvd. in Ruskin. For more information, visit its website at www.latitudestours.com or call 813-641-1311.

Mirage Nail & Spa Design Is Celebrating With A Mix And Mingle

Mirage Nail & Spa Design is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a mix and mingle.

Owner Neelomie Cooper said, “We have been truly blessed with an awesome year and would like to thank everyone for their support.”

Come and meet your nail tech and enjoy some drinks and refreshments after 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, November 5-6. There will be food, raffles, music and more.

Mirage Nail & Spa Design is located at 13012 Bloomingdale Ave., Ste. 114 in Riverview. Clients will receive 10 percent off of their services all weekend. Call 813-628-4307 for more information.

Florida Strawberry Festival Announces Theme For 2023

The Florida Strawberry Festival recently announced the theme for its 88th annual event, ‘We Have a Winner.’

“Yes, it points to the recent win we achieved in naming strawberry shortcake as Florida’s official dessert as we’re a little partial to the berry,” said President Paul Davis. “We’re excited about this year’s event and look forward to sharing in the celebration of the shortcake dessert that has come to make us so successful!”

A new theme is created for each year’s festival to offer patrons a glimpse of the experience they will have at the event. The 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival will take place from March 2-12 at the showgrounds in Plant City. Additional information can be found on its website at www.flstrawberryfestival.com.

Cafe Cuba Under New Ownership

Cafe Cuba by Andris is a welcoming family-owned restaurant with a variety of diverse, authentic and flavorful foods and amazing friendly service. Following taking over the business, new owner Andris Lopez has kept everyone’s favorite dishes, made minor tweaks for improvement to others and added some of his own recipes. While the restaurant remains Cuban cuisine, the menu is slowly expanding and introducing Dominican and Puerto Rican delicacies. Cafe Cuba also offers catering for your events.

Visit it at 3240 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. For more information, visit www.cafecubabyandris.com. Follow it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cafecubarestaurant and Instagram @cafecubabyandris.

Fox Fired Pizza Comes To Ace Golf

You can now pick up some of the best made-from-scratch pizza in town at Ace Golf, located at 12910 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. Fox Fired Pizza is owned and operated by the Fox family, who do everything the old-fashioned way, by hand, with the goal of making the highest quality product for the best possible price.

Stop by Monday through Friday from 3-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 4-9 p.m. Visit its website at www.foxfiredpizza.com for more details and to see the menu.

Vitality Booth Wellness Celebrates Opening With A Ribbon-cutting

Vitality Booth Wellness celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting hosted by the Valrico Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce. Located at 3113 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, the facility offers a variety of advanced cardio equipment, manual and automated massage therapies, vibration plates and the patent-pending Vitality Booth scientific wellness system. Dry salt therapy, red light therapy and oxygen concentration booth therapy is also available.

For more information, visit its website at www.vbwellnesscenter.com or call 813-315-9633.

The Guess Who Are Coming To Lakeland

The Guess Who, a group that’s connected with the masses throughout an exultant hit parade spanning 14 Top 40 hits, including “These Eyes,” “Clap for the Wolfman,” and “Share the Land,” are among music’s most indelible treasures.

“You’re going to see an excellent version of the songs and hear exactly how they should sound or be played,” verified founding member Garry Peterson.

They will be performing at the RP Funding Center, located at 701 W Lime St. in Lakeland, on March 22, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at the RP Funding Center Box Office, call 863-834-8111 or purchase online at www.rpfundingcenter.com.

A Letter Of Thanks From A.J. Jambhekar

Dear Patrons,

It is bittersweet to inform you that after 19 years of serving this community’s wine and spirit needs, I have decided to sell the business and retire. While I am excited for retirement, it would be a disservice to not reflect on the road to this point. With this, I wanted to take the time to thank each and every one of you for your support over the years. My family and I greatly appreciated your business as well as getting to know many of you on a personal level. Whether it was sourcing your favorite hard-to-find craft beer, tracking down a rare bourbon or finding that Cabernet you tried and loved at a restaurant, seeing a truly satisfied customer was my greatest pleasure.

The new store has opened under the name LiquorSplit. Getting to know them through the acquisition process, I gained tremendous confidence they will continue to provide this community great service for all your alcohol needs.

I wish you all the best moving forward and hope to see you around in the community.

Sincerely, Ajay A.J. Jambhekar.