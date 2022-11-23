Edited by Jenny Bennett

Vine Vegan Now Open

Danielle Stevens, owner and chef of Vine Vegan, learned to cook from her family. As a daughter of a Latino and a Brit, who was born in Hawaii, raised in Europe and an American through and through, Danielle was sure to balance everything when creating the Vine Vegan menu. Her mission is to bring people together, capture the culture of community and use delicious vegan food to do it.

Vine Vegan is located at 2080 Badlands Dr. in Brandon and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. For more information on opening hours and to view the menu, visit its website at www.vinevegan.com or follow it on Facebook and Instagram @vineveganfl.

Latitudes Tours Celebrates Four Years Of Cruising Tampa Bay

Come and enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience here in Tampa Bay with Latitudes Tours. Latitudes Tours has been offering daily eco-tours, lunch and dinner cruises, small-group bus tours and private fishing charters in and around Tampa Bay for the last four years and has recently added guided kayak tours to its selection. The kayak tours leave from several departure points. While kayaking, keep an eye out for dolphin pods, manatees, sting rays, sharks and more.

Latitudes Tours can be found at 580 Bahia Beach Blvd. in Ruskin. For more information, visit its website at www.latitudestours.com or call 813-641-1311.

Law Office Of Samuel C. Higginbottom

Samuel C. Higginbottom is a maritime, insurance and boating injury lawyer who serves individuals and small businesses that rely on the Tampa Bay waterways. His office can be found at 10312 Bloomingdale Ave., Ste. 108-315 in Riverview.

With over a decade of experience working at large law firms in the Tampa area, Higginbottom has lots of experience in all types of cases that have involved legal issues, including in the areas of personal injury, insurance disputes, government contracts, professional liability, property damage and maritime law.

For additional information, visit its website at www.lawsch.com or call 813-825-1267.

R Processor Inc. Helps You To Process Payments

R Processor Inc. makes it affordable for business owners to collect money. Whether you need a point of sales solution or maybe a mobile payment option, it has a solution for your business. It allows small to midsize business owners to streamline their businesses and increase cash flow.

Richard Rohde, owner of R Processor Inc., has been in the business for over 30 years and offers both equipment and software solutions. To find out more, visit its website at www.richrohde.com or call 813-405-5210.

The Guess Who Are Coming To Lakeland

The Guess Who, a group that’s connected with the masses throughout an exultant hit parade spanning 14 Top 40 hits, including “These Eyes,” “Clap for the Wolfman,” and “Share the Land,” are among music’s most indelible treasures.

“You’re going to see an excellent version of the songs and hear exactly how they should sound or be played,” verified founding member Garry Peterson.

They will be performing at the RP Funding Center, located at 701 W Lime St. in Lakeland, on March 22, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at the RP Funding Center Box Office, call 863-834-8111 or purchase online at www.rpfundingcenter.com.

Disaster Recovery Center Opens In Riverview

The state of Florida and FEMA have opened an additional disaster recovery center at HCC Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview, it is open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. Disaster recovery centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available.

Assistance is also available online at www.disasterassistance.gov, through the FEMA app or by calling 800-621-3362.