The Greater Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) Brandon Service League will present its Holiday Bunco on Friday, December 2 at 6 p.m. The event will be held at The Bridges located at 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview.

Tickets are $20 per person and can be obtained from any Brandon Service League member, at their website www.gfwcbrandonserviceleague.org or even at the door. Your ticket will get you bunco games, refreshments, light food and an evening of fun.

Holiday Bunco will take place in the main dining hall at The Bridges.

Jeri Robinson, co-president of Brandon Service League, said, “The Bridges have a very lovely, open area for events. They are active in supporting the community, and they are supportive of local nonprofit organizations.”

Winners of the games will receive beautiful, oversized, handmade holiday wreaths. In addition, as is the tradition of the Brandon Service League, there will be several wonderful opportunity baskets on hand. Guests can buy tickets and try to win one.

Robinson said, “This will be a great evening to spend with friends and family and kick start the holiday mood and spirit. It is also a fun way to support Brandon Service League’s special community projects. You might even go home with a prize.”

In addition to Bunco, the evening is an opportunity for the Brandon Service League to present checks to several deserving local non-profits. These include Winthrop Arts, Hope for Her, Choices, New Horizons and Brandon Outreach Clinic.

According to Robinson, “These organizations were chosen because of the community support they provide, their presence in the community and their mission.”

The Brandon Service League became a federated club in May of 1960. According to Robinson, “Greater Federation Women’s Clubs became a volunteer organization in 1890, or 132 years ago, with 63 women’s clubs meeting in New York City. Florida women’s clubs were admitted into GFWC in January 1898. GFWC members across the globe are united in their mission of improving communities through volunteer service.”

Its next event will be a BBQ Dinner and Clay Shoot on March 18, 2023. The Brandon Service League meets on the second Thursday of the month at New Hope United Methodist Church, located at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. For more information on membership, please contact Betty White at betty.white39@gmail.com.