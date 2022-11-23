The Spirit Of Christmas With The Ditchfields Concert Comes To Sun City Center

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center (SCCUMC) welcomes The Ditchfield Family Singers to its campus for a concert on Friday, December 2 at 7 p.m. titled ‘The Spirit of Christmas with the Ditchfields.’ The Ditchfield Family Singers are one of America’s most versatile vocal ensembles and one of Florida’s favorite family musical groups. They will be performing carols and holiday favorites to capture the spirit and joy of Christmas.

For additional information and how to purchase tickets, visit its website at www.sccumc.com. The SCCUMC is located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center.

Brandon Newcomers Meeting

If you are interested in making new friends or participating in its many interest groups, such as local trips, book club, lunches, crafts and visits from guest speakers then the Brandon Newcomers Club would like to meet you. You do not need to be new to the area.

It meets on the third Wednesday of the month at 9:30 a.m. at the Brandon Community Center, located at 302 Sadie St. in Brandon. For additional information, email edeuerlein@gmail.com.

Horse Christmas Photo Fundraiser

A Horse’s Touch will be raising funds this holiday season by having a horse and barn-themed Christmas photograph event and party. Sessions are available on Saturday and Sunday, December 17 and 18 at the barn in Wimauma; they are $25 and include the party.

A Horse’s Touch exists to provide therapeutic horsemanship instruction and is affiliated with numerous 501(c)(3) charities, including Horses4Heroes. For more information and to book your session, please email mmbarn4@gmail.com.

South Shore Concert Band To Perform Holiday Concert

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center, welcomes the South Shore Concert Band for a holiday concert on Tuesday, December 6 at 7 p.m. It’s the time of year to begin hearing music to get us into the mood for the most wonderful time of the year. What better way to do that than listening to the South Shore Concert Band bringing you your favorites?

No advance tickets are needed; a donation of $5 at the door is all you need to start getting into the holiday mood.

‘Time For Change’ Opens At Tampa Museum Of Art

Time for Change: Art and Social Unrest in the Jorge M. Pérez Collection, is on view in the Tampa Museum of Art now through March 12, 2023. This exhibit looks at how artists explore conflicts and contradictions of contemporary society as well as analyzes historical events and reframes them within the present. This exhibit opens the first of several new exhibition galleries which were completed during the Tampa Museum of Art’s renovation.

The Tampa Museum of Art is located at 120 W. Gasparilla Plz. in Tampa. Additional information about the museum can be found on its website at https://tampamuseum.org/.

American Pickers Is Looking To Film In Florida

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique ‘picking.’ The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business as they hunt for valuable antiques, and it’s looking for locations in Florida. As they hit the back roads, the pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics.

Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. If you or someone you know has a large private collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of a day looking through, American Pickers would love to hear from you.

If you are interested, contact American Pickers at americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184.

A Kitten Place Bingo Fundraiser

Local 501(c)(3) nonprofit A Kitten Place is hosting a bingo fundraiser at Bullfrog Creek Brewing Company on Thursday, December 8, with bingo starting at 7 p.m. All proceeds from this event will go to care for the homeless, orphaned or those in need of medical-assistance kittens that it has in its care.

Bullfrog Creek Brewing Company is located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.