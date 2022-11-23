By Erica Burruezo, Orderly Owl Organizing

Let’s be real, the holiday season can be stressful. The last few months of the year are packed with a lot of holidays and celebrations. It’s a joyous time of year, sure, but there is so much to do in a short period of time. I would love to share some tips to help you have a smooth holiday season this year and for years to come.

One good thing you can do is to give your home’s holiday hot spots a good declutter before more gifts come in. That will help you keep your belongings at bay. If you have children, take the time to declutter broken or unused toys. New year, new you? Go ahead and get rid of those clothes that ‘new you’ won’t be wearing. Make room for your seasonal favorites in the pantry and check to see if you have that once-a-year ingredient you always accidentally buy a duplicate of. You don’t want to buy a fifth jar of nutmeg when you already have 4 sitting in the back of your spice cabinet right? While you’re in the pantry, make note of what is needed so you can get it now and not at the last minute.

Throughout the year, try making a list of who you are buying for, any ideas you might have for them, and budget accordingly. Keep it on your phone for easy access when you may be out shopping. As you purchase gifts, mark off who they were purchased for and what they are. This will keep you from trying to memorize everything and make sure you stay on track with gift giving. We don’t want to miss anyone nor buy duplicates either. Speaking of gifts, spare yourself some headaches and come up with some specific gift ideas for you and your family so when you are asked you can give some suggestions.

Fortunately, this fun will come back around next year. As you clean up and prepare for a new year, take note of what worked well this year and what didn’t. Leave ‘future you’ some nicely organized holiday bins to pull out next year and keep the gift list for next year as a starting point.

