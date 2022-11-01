Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. It’s a special time and a great opportunity to show our thanksgiving to God as well as our gratitude for the blessings of family and friends. We gather together to eat, fellowship and give thanks. Although it may sound easy, many of us could find ourselves in a place where being thankful may not feel easy.

If we’ve experienced the loss of a loved one, if we are having health issues or if we are struggling financially, we may not feel particularly thankful, grateful or blessed. But, giving thanks to God in every circumstance in life is one of the most important indicators of spiritual maturity. In some of the books below, you will learn of sure scriptural foundations for being thankful and grateful even during difficult times.

“I will praise God’s name in song and glorify him with thanksgiving.” — Psalm 69:30.

Have a blessed Thanksgiving holiday.



Giving Thanks: Christian Mealtime Prayers, Graces and Table Blessings

By Philip Kapusta

This faith-inspired book is a compilation of Christian mealtime prayers, graces and table blessings which can be used in an individual or family setting to give thanks and remembrance to God for His continual provision for us. Christians are called to receive all of God’s gifts with thanksgiving. Giving Thanks contains the largest collection of Christian table prayers ever compiled, with over 500 blessings for you and your family.



A Collection of Thanksgiving Blessings: Inspiration and Encouragement for a Season of Gratitude

By Barbour Publishing

Thankfulness is always in season. This soul-stirring anthology of devotions, prayers, Scriptures and reasons to be thankful will remind you of God’s power and provision. In this collection, three Thanksgiving titles — “The Power of Thanksgiving,” “Give Thanks” and “101 Thanksgiving Blessings” — will provide inspiration and perspective for living a life of gratitude all year long. You’ll come away with a joyful heart, prepared to become closer to God and eager to celebrate all His abundant gifts.



Extreme Gratitude: Learning to Give Thanks For All Things

By Rick Carr

In this book, readers will learn that gratitude comes from the idea of grace, which is ‘grata’ in Latin. Grace is the “unmerited love and favor of God toward man.” So, gratitude is a feeling of thankful appreciation for favors or benefits received. This inspirational book will challenge Christians to respond with the extreme thanks that His lavish grace deserves from us and teach to give thanks always for all things.



Thankfulness: In Everything Give Thanks

By Sue Lutz

This faith-filled book helps us see that being thankful does not mean ignoring painful realities; it means bringing our trials to a God who loves us and sent his Son to be our Savior. This book explains how believers in Christ have a reason to be thankful that they never had before: Jesus removes the barrier of sin and brings them into a relationship with God. We as Christians are called to be thankful during all of life’s seasons.