By Pastor Jomo Cousins, Ph.D.

2 Timothy 1:7 (AMP):

“7 For God did not give us a spirit of timidity or cowardice or fear, but [He has given us a spirit] of power and of love and of sound judgment and personal discipline [abilities that result in a calm, well-balanced mind and self-control].”

For a few years of my life, I was a business success coach. I traveled around the country doing seminars and had a client list of multimillionaires who listened to my coaching tips. In the beginning, I would charge my one-on-one clients about $3,000 each for a yearly coaching agreement, which I thought was fair at the time. It basically entitled them to a personal weekly phone conference with me. Then I found out that there were other coaches making 10 times more than I made doing the same thing. Now, I understood that I might not have been on their level, but I also knew that they were not 10 times better than I was.

After that, I was at a coaching seminar in Washington D.C. and an attendee asked me what I would charge to be her personal coach. I thought to myself, “$3,000.00,” which was my usual fee, but something in me said, “You are worth more than that!” I told her, “$9,000.00.” Would you believe she wrote the check?

Right then and there, I thought about all the times I had been afraid to ask for more, thinking I wasn’t worth it. After leaving D.C., I went to another seminar in Seattle, Washington. A gentleman asked, “Hey, Jomo, what’s the cost for you to be my coach?” This time, I did not hesitate to say, “$10,000.00,” and he did not hesitate to write the check.

My friends, do not allow fear to rob you of your true value. Brothers and sisters, you are worth it. Don’t be afraid to ask for it. You will never receive what you do not believe you are worth. Some will say no to you along the way, but many will say yes.

Prayer:

Lord, help me to ask boldly and to know my value as a child of God. Help me to remember that I am worth every penny, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Except from: 60 Prayers in 60 Seconds, page 40.