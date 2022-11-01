If you have unresolved emotional baggage from painful experiences in your past and they are holding you back, consider attending the It’s Your Time to Shine: Release the Baggage Conference. This faith-based conference is designed to help attendees heal and more forward to live a more fulfilled life.

Latarsha Haughton, a Baltimore native and now a Ruskin resident, is the visionary and co-host of this powerful event and hopes participants will heal and release their emotional wounds and suffering as well as reclaim their joy and happiness. Haughton is excited to introduce this inaugural event with her co-host, Shalon Barnett.

“I’m looking forward to seeing people free from bondage and truly releasing the baggage that is hindering them from living their best self,” said Haughton. “I’m looking for people to connect and gain resources that will help them even after leaving the conference.”

The keynote speaker is Real Talk Kim, along with Bishop Greg Davis and a host of other panelists who will talk about identifying baggage that people carry every day.

“They are going to discuss how it affects your health, relationships and purpose,” said Haughton. “Also, we’ll talk about the benefits of releasing baggage, along with success stories of myself and my partner, who has helped create this conference as well.”

An active member of The Crossing Church, Haughton is also an inspirational author, speaker and transformational coach. She is the founder of a nonprofit called Breaking the Silence…Healing the Pain. The nonprofit was created to help others who may have endured trauma, including sexual and emotional abuse.

Haughton is passionate about her mission to tear down mental and emotional strongholds and design a life through a mindset shift of pain to self-care, self-love and forgiveness. Haughton transforms that pain into purpose and creates community for other survivors.

More than 300 people are expected to attend the Release the Baggage event, with proceeds to fund the nonprofit. There will also be various vendors at the event. If you would like to inquire about being a sponsor or vendor, or to purchase tickets, visit https://releasethebaggage.ck.page/.

Proceeds from the Release the Baggage conference will go directly toward the nonprofit. The event is on Saturday, November 19 from 9 a.m.-5 pm. and will be held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Tampa USF, located at 3705 Spectrum Blvd. in Tampa.