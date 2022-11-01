“God is our refuge and strength,

“an ever-present help in trouble.

“Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way

“and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea.” — Psalm 46.

Our grandchildren live in Orlando, many friends live around Tampa and then — just to be sure we noticed — Hurricane Ian’s last gasp played out here in North Carolina.

A small change in course can affect huge differences in outcomes. What’s good news for some turns out to be disaster for others. Everyone prayed for a miss, so God’s real interest is in what people do to support one another, care for neighbors and work together in recovery.

One question in play is our stewardship of this good Earth. Why do we continue to abuse it? Not just the wanton disregard of science but more local decisions to build on barrier islands, to lay waste to wetlands and to develop areas historically prone to flooding while denuding them of vegetation?

My only explanation is spiritual sickness. There is such greed for wealth in the short term. It’s another version of the credit card disease that wants stuff right now at the expense of later. We are, quite simply, borrowing our grandchildren’s quality of life with no intention of paying it back. They will be hard-pressed to make good on our debt.

The good news is that redemption, and healing, and restoration and renewal are always in play. I look at the intelligence and the imagination and the love of life that characterize our grandchildren and I cannot help but smile.

In the meanwhile, though, wouldn’t it be great if we could begin the healing process ourselves and give the children a little more help over the next couple of decades? If we would only turn the tide and take responsibility instead of just taking.

As Paul explained things in Romans 8: “For the creation,” he said, “is waiting in eager expectation for the children of God to finally get on board with God’s plan.”

Amen — let’s get on with it. — DEREK.