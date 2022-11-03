Master Garage Door Company has served Hillsborough County customers for 25 years by installing, servicing and repairing home and commercial garage doors. The local family-owned and operated business was founded in 1997 by Steve and Tawnie Manning, who are dedicated to working hard and serving the community.

“We’re just being thankful to the community,” said Steve about the 25-year celebration. “…We’ll enjoy a celebration together [with our employees] just honoring them.”

Master Garage Door Company will also offer a discount on service calls for a month to celebrate its silver anniversary.

In the last 25 years, Master Garage Door Company has received an A+ rating and has been an accredited business by the Better Business Bureau since December 2013. The A+ rating was based on both the status of business licenses and customer opinions. Master Garage Door Company is also a member of the International Door Association.

“Just being new in the market and the area [was the biggest challenge], but we connected with the community pretty quickly,” said Steve.

Now, Steve is on the board of directors for the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce and the chair of the Brandon Leadership Program Class of 2022. For him and his company, community involvement and service are key aspects of their business.

“I enjoyed the type of work. I enjoyed meeting people every day and to be able to provide a service,” said Steve about why he started Master Garage Door Company.

Steve was also involved in many churches and organizations. Owning his own garage door company allowed him to work around his schedule and continue to serve his church.

The company specializes in installing, servicing and repairing residential and light commercial doors. It also offers services for garage door openers. It is licensed and insured to provide professional service for all its customers.

In addition to typical repairs, Master Garage Door Company installs doors that meet wind and hurricane specifications by Hillsborough County to protect customers. It will also inspect garage doors and potentially recommend a reinforcing system to meet weather specifications.

For more information on Master Garage Door Company, visit https://mastergaragedoor.com/. To contact Master Garage Door, fill out the contact card on its website or call 813-684-7744.