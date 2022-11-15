Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Used Book Sale At Bloomingdale Regional Library

The Friends of the Bloomingdale Regional Library will have a special book sale on Saturday, November 19 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. All bookstore materials will be specially priced and available in the Friends bookstore and the library refreshment area, located just inside the main entrance to the library.

The bookstore sells used books, audio and video materials donated by the community. Money raised by the bookstore helps fund programs and special events for the benefit of the Bloomingdale community and the promotion of reading and literacy. Join in on November 19; the selection is great, and you can’t beat the prices.

The Spirit Of Christmas With The Ditchfields Concert Comes To Sun City Center

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center (SCCUMC) welcomes The Ditchfield Family Singers to its campus for a concert on Friday, December 2 at 7 p.m. titled ‘The Spirit of Christmas with the Ditchfields.’ The Ditchfield Family Singers are one of America’s most versatile vocal ensembles and one of Florida’s favorite family musical groups. They will be performing carols and holiday favorites to capture the spirit and joy of Christmas.

For additional information and how to purchase tickets, visit its website at www.sccumc.com. The SCCUMC is located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center.

‘Time For Change’ Opens At Tampa Museum Of Art

Time for Change: Art and Social Unrest in the Jorge M. Pérez Collection, is on view in the Tampa Museum of Art now through March 12, 2023. This exhibit looks at how artists explore conflicts and contradictions of contemporary society as well as analyzes historical events and reframes them within the present. This exhibit opens the first of several new exhibition galleries which were completed during the Tampa Museum of Art’s renovation.

The Tampa Museum of Art is located at 120 W. Gasparilla Plz. in Tampa. Additional information about the museum can be found on its website at https://tampamuseum.org/.

American Pickers Is Looking To Film In Florida

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique ‘picking.’ The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business as they hunt for valuable antiques, and it’s looking for locations in Florida. As they hit the back roads, the pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics.

Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. If you or someone you know has a large private collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of a day looking through, American Pickers would love to hear from you.

If you are interested, contact American Pickers at americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184.