Compiled By Jenny Bennett

Jingle Bell Bazaar In Ybor City

Come and enjoy a free, fun, festive holiday event in Tampa’s historic Ybor City at the annual Jingle Bell Bazaar. The Jingle Bell Bazaar is Ybor City’s largest family holiday festival with live music bands, entertainment performances, food trucks, face painting, balloon artists as well as holiday-themed shopping. Santa arrives at 1 p.m. and children get free photographs with him.

The event takes place on Sunday, December 11 from 12-6 p.m. at Centennial Park, located at 1800 E. 8th Ave. in Tampa. Additional information can be found at its website, www.jinglebellbazaar.com.

S’mores & Stores Event In Rivercrest Community

Rivercrest Community in Riverview is hosting its annual S’mores & Stores event on Sunday, December 11 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Come and shop from a wide variety of local vendors, enjoy fresh food from food trucks and enjoy your free s’more. A special surprise guest will also be making an appearance; can you guess who?

The event is being held at 11560 Ramble Creek Dr. in Riverview. Proceeds from the event go to West Florida Foster Care Services.

FishHawk Ranch Holiday Shopping Bazaar

With over 40 vendors with an array of wonderful and unique products you are sure to find something for everyone at the FishHawk Ranch Holiday Shopping Bazaar. Food trucks will also be outside in the parking lot so come hungry.

This fun shopping experience is being held in the Palmetto Club Grand Ballroom, located at 17004 Dorman Rd. in Lithia, on Saturday, December 10 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The OneBlood Big Red Bus will be accepting donations, so please consider donating blood to those in need.

Tampa’s Holiday Market Includes Free Child Care

Shop with local small businesses, artisans and crafters at the Tampa Holiday Market on Sunday, December 4 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The event is being held at Water Works Park, located at 1701 N Highland Ave. in Tampa.

Parents can shop without worry of their children seeing the gifts by using the complimentary child-care tent. There will also be food trucks and holiday entertainment while you shop, children can visit Santa and they can have cookies and milk with Mrs. Claus.

German-style Christmas At Old Castle Restaurant

Sun City Center’s popular German restaurant, Old Castle, is holding a Christmas market in the Home Depot/Lowes parking lot outside the restaurant, located at 3830 Sun City Center Blvd. in Ruskin.

Along with numerous vendors of a wide variety of Christmas items and gifts for all, there will also be awesome German food, wine, beer and music. The fun starts at 12 Noon on Sunday, December 4 and will run until 8 p.m.

C.A.R.E. Gift And Wine Fair

The Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort (C.A.R.E.) Gift and Wine Fair is back again this year on Saturday, December 3 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Southshore Falls, located at 5831 Cascade Falls Ln. in Apollo Beach. Along with a wide selection of vendors that will help you to meet your holiday shopping needs, there will also be fabulous items available in the silent auctions and raffle baskets. Plus, there will be free wine tasting.

Tickets are $10, with proceeds going to C.A.R.E., which includes a free raffle ticket. For more information, visit its website at www.careshelter.org.

Summerfield Community Center Holiday Market

The Summerfield community will be hosting a holiday market on Saturday, December 3 at its community center, located at 13011 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview. The market will have a wide range of items, including, jewelry, candles, soaps, signs, wreaths, decorated tumblers, embroidered items and more.

Timely Treasures Arts & Crafts Fair

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center will be hosting its Timely Treasures Arts & Crafts Fair on Saturday, November 26 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the church’s Life Enrichment Center.

There will be over 70 vendors inside and outside with one-of-a-kind, handcrafted treasures, including jewelry, stained glass, holiday themed, artworks, doll clothing, cards, wood crafts, towels, ceramics and much more. The Ladies Friendship Circle will also be selling its amazing baked goods.

Tampa Bay Festival Of Lights

The Hillsborough County Fairgrounds is presenting its upgraded holiday light spectacular at Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights and Santa’s Village, opening on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, November 24 and running through January 1, 2023.

This year’s event features a nearly 2-mile drive-through of continuous light features, followed by a festive walking visit to Santa’s Village. Enjoy a visit with Santa’s favorite animals, camel rides, face painting, holiday movies and holiday treats. The Hillsborough County Fairgrounds is located at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover.

Christmas In The Park Light Show

The Christmas in the Park drive-through light show and outdoor market will take place from Friday, December 9 through Saturday, December 31, 5-9 p.m. The fun-for-all-the-family event is located at Masonic RV Park & Youth Camp, located at 18050 U.S. Hwy. 301 in Wimauma. Hot chocolate and other festive food and drinks will be available.

Barrington Oaks Lights Display

Each year, Barrington Oaks opens up in the spirit of the holiday to share its light display. The gates will be open from Sunday, December 11 through Monday, December 26, 6-11 p.m. As during this time Barrington Oaks will have many guests in the neighborhood enjoying the season, it asks that you make a right-hand turn as you enter the neighborhood.

Christmas Lane Returns To Plant City

Christmas Lane is returning to Plant City. Over 2,000 volunteer hours have prepared this winter wonderland full of the magic of Christmas at every turn. With more than 1.5 million lights adorning over 200 Christmas trees ranging from 4-40 feet tall, the displays are sure to delight. Make sure that you visit and write your letters to Santa, as well as decorate ornaments and have your face painted. There is also live entertainment on select nights.

Christmas Lane is open Thursday through Sunday, 6-10 p.m. from November 25 through December 24 at the Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds in Plant City. Additional information can be found on its website at https://christmaslane.com/.

‘Enchant’ At Tropicana Field

Let Enchant light up your holiday season. Bring your friends and family for a magical evening with over 4 million sparkling lights, its story-themed walk-through light maze, ice skating and so much more. General admission includes access to the complete event, including the maze, Santa, Village shops and games. Ice skating though is an additional price.

‘Enchant’ will be at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg and runs from Friday, November 25 through January 1, 2023. For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit its website at www.enchantchristmas.com.

Paloma Glade Christmas Lights And Music Show

This year, the Paloma Glade neighborhood has almost 50 homes joining in with its Christmas light and music show. The thing that really makes Paloma Glade’s display special is how you can tune in with your car radio and have the display synchronized to the music.

Teenagers in the neighborhood are also collecting nonperishable food items for local charity Seeds of Hope, such as boxed potatoes, canned veggies, desserts, bread mixes, pasta, mac ’n cheese and soups, so please bring an item to add to the collection for the event’s ham giveaway. Cash donations will also be accepted.

The display starts on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 24 and runs from 7-10 p.m., and then the regular times are Sunday through Thursday, 6-10 p.m., as well as Friday and Saturday, 6-11 p.m. The last day of the light show is Saturday, December 31.