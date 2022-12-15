The Angel Foundation FL is a local nonprofit organization. Its mission is to partner with businesses and individuals to be a caring resource for families in our community experiencing a temporary crisis due to a life-threatening illness or catastrophic event.

The Angel Foundation FL raises funds for its mission in a variety of ways. This includes the running of a gift shop at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, located at 119 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. The gift shop recently reopened in August after being closed due to the pandemic.

The gift shop is open Tuesday through Friday from 1-5 p.m. There are several days each week where the gift shop is opened earlier or closed later.

Liz Brewer, CEO of the Angel Foundation FL, said of the gift shop, “The foundation was given an empty space and was tasked with stocking the inventory and designing the showroom. The Angel Gift Shop is managed solely by the foundation staff and our volunteers.”

Brewer added, “We carry a wide selection of items that one would need during a hospital stay. These include items for babies, ladies and men. We have inspirational gifts, candles, snacks and activities for children. We also brought in local artisans who created tumblers, jewelry, journals and more.”

According to Brewer, “The purpose of the Angel Gift Shop is to support the foundation. It provides a consistent stream of revenue so we are not dependent on events to raise all of our funds.”

The Angel Foundation FL holds two signature events each year. In addition, it runs the Junior Angel Foundation. Volunteers are needed for events, the gift shop and the Junior Angel Foundation. Volunteers are given an orientation and can work as many hours as they like.

Brewer said, “Our desire is to reach more families in crisis. Our work is done inside the home with families. The more people who hear about us will give us the opportunity to serve even more in the years ahead. Being inside the hospital allows us to be more visible to the community we serve.”

Since its inception, the Angel Foundation FL has served more than 785 families through more than 567 volunteers, and it has raised over $2 million.

For more information on the Angel Foundation FL, please visit https://angelfoundationfl.com/.