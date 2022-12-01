By Makenzie Atkins

Barrington Middle School is celebrating as its team of Future Farmers bring back an impressive accomplishment.

The Future Farmers Association (FFA) at Barrington Middle School competed in and placed first at the Conduct of Chapter Meetings at the 95th FFA National Convention. Eight girls from Barrington Middle School traveled all the way to Indianapolis, Indiana to compete against 42 other states.

“I am so incredibly proud of these students. Their work ethic and determination are unsurpassed,” said Greg Lehman, Barrington Middle Schools FFA advisor. “To reach the level that they have achieved requires multiple practices every week plus many hours of study time at home.”

The team came in second place back in 2021 as seventh graders, which gave them the drive to go back and win this year. With multiple practices each week, the team, Ashlyn Demanovich, Alexandra Jirinec, Karoline Kmetz, Jessie Parker, Hallie Peacock, Danielle Ricks, Morgan Walters and Camryn Varnadoe, worked hard to be prepared for the 2022 convention. Competing teams included seventh through ninth grade students, and Barrington’s team had to go up against many of the older students.

“It was exhilarating as a parent to watch such talented students from across the country compete in this debate arena,” said Sherie Jirinec, mother of team member Alexandra. “When we all realized that they had won the National Conduct of Chapter Meetings title, all of our mouths dropped, and the cheers of joy commenced.”

Each student was given an item of business that was debated and voted on according to the rules of parliamentary procedure. They were also given privileged, subsidiary and incidental motions that had to be stated and handled correctly. Each student was given 13 minutes and then had to answer the judges’ questions.

To learn more about Future Farmers of America, visit www.ffa.org. Barrington Middle School, located at 5925 Village Center Dr. in Lithia, can be reached at 813-657-7266.