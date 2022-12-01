For its 10th annual ‘Partners in Giving’ event on November 1, the Brenda Wade Real Estate Team and its community partners were able to come together and raise $10,000 for A Kid’s Place foster home in Brandon.

This donation will go a long way, according to Samantha Mellen, development specialist at A Kid’s Place.

“This donation will feed all 60 of our kids for two months and it makes a huge difference for our organization,” she said.

Through the years, the Brenda Wade Team, the top real estate agent in Hillsborough County and one of the top 50 real estate teams in the USA, has donated more than $110,000 to local charities.

“Each year, I match the amount of money our partners donate,” said Brenda Wade, president and CEO of the team, “so we truly are partnering together. We help families, day in and day out, as they buy and sell homes, so this was a wonderful opportunity to come alongside of families in times of need. This year, we are partnering with a wonderful community cornerstone that serves both children and families in need right here in our local community.”

Wade is thankful to her business partners, who offered their support not only to her clients but to the community as well. The businesses she has worked with this year include the Law Office of Rory Weiner, Complete Choice Insurance, Meek Insurance Group, CrossCountry Mortgage, United Mutual Funding Corporation, the Home Loan Expert, The Rice Financial Group, CertaPro Painters, All American Title Company and Osprey Observer Newspapers.

“When we work together, we can make a difference,” she said.

For more information about A Kid’s Place, visit www.akidsplacetb.org. For more information about the Brenda Wade Real Estate Team, visit https://brendawade.com/.