By Jane Owen

Take a break and get into the holiday spirit at Bloomingdale High School’s free Holiday Under the Stars concert and festival on Thursday, December 8. The Bloomingdale High School Music Department welcomes the community to attend their outdoor holiday concert at Bloomingdale’s Charley Harris football stadium.

Beginning in 2020 as a way to hold a holiday performance while social distancing during the pandemic, the Holiday Under the Stars concert and festival has become an annual Bloomingdale tradition. Attendees will enjoy performances by the Bloomingdale bands, the Crimson Guard, choirs and orchestras. The festive event will include a market for holiday shopping and food trucks for an easy dinner.

Jon Sever, director of bands at Bloomingdale High School, shared that both students and directors are looking forward to the night.

“We are excited to offer the community the third annual Holiday Under the Stars at Bloomingdale’s football field. There will be food trucks, shopping and, of course, music will be the highlight of the night. The concert is free, but we ask that you bring a toy to donate to Toys for Tots,” Sever said.

The event is special to Bloomingdale’s principal, Dr. Marcos Rodriguez. During the first Holiday Under the Stars in 2020, Rodriguez performed with the Jazz Band playing saxophone.

Rodriguez shared, “The Holiday Under the Stars event is one of my favorite events of the year at BSHS. This event showcases the amazing talents of our students in the band, chorus, and orchestra programs while supporting the Toys for Tots charity. The event also includes local business displays in our ‘winter village’ that help support our local community. If you want to hear great music, support a great cause, and support our local businesses make sure you plan to attend The Holiday Under the Stars event this year!”

The event starts at 5:30 p.m., which is when vendors begin selling items. Food options include Mr. C’s Grilled Cheese, Taco Holic, Nothing Bundt Cakes and JC’s Coffee.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring toys to donate to Toys for Tots.