Edited by Jenny Bennett

Vine Vegan Now Open

Danielle Stevens, owner and chef of Vine Vegan, learned to cook from her family. As a daughter of a Latino and a Brit, who was born in Hawaii, raised in Europe and an American through and through, Danielle was sure to balance everything when creating the Vine Vegan menu. Her mission is to bring people together, capture the culture of community and use delicious vegan food to do it.

Vine Vegan is located at 2080 Badlands Dr. in Brandon and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. For more information on opening hours and to view the menu, visit its website at www.vinevegan.com or follow it on Facebook and Instagram @vineveganfl.

Law Office Of Samuel C. Higginbottom

Samuel C. Higginbottom is a maritime, insurance and boating injury lawyer who serves individuals and small businesses that rely on the Tampa Bay waterways. His office can be found at 10312 Bloomingdale Ave., Ste. 108-315 in Riverview.

With over a decade of experience working at large law firms in the Tampa area, Higginbottom has lots of experience in all types of cases that have involved legal issues, including in the areas of personal injury, insurance disputes, government contracts, professional liability, property damage and maritime law.

R Processor Inc. Helps You To Process Payments

R Processor Inc. makes it affordable for business owners to collect money. Whether you need a point of sales solution or maybe a mobile payment option, it has a solution for your business. It allows small to midsize business owners to streamline their businesses and increase cash flow.

Richard Rohde, owner of R Processor Inc., has been in the business for over 30 years and offers both equipment and software solutions. To find out more, visit its website at www.richrohde.com or call 813-405-5210.

Disaster Recovery Center Opens In Riverview

The state of Florida and FEMA have opened an additional disaster recovery center at HCC Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview, it is open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. Disaster recovery centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available.

Assistance is also available online at www.disasterassistance.gov, through the FEMA app or by calling 800-621-3362.

Pediatric Care Offered 24/7 At HCA Florida Brandon Hospital

Florida Brandon Hospital is excited to announce that Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital specialty physicians are now providing pediatric hospitalist care to patients admitted to HCA Florida Brandon Hospital’s pediatric unit 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We are pleased to have the Johns Hopkins All Children’s specialty physicians here to support our inpatient services for children and provide highly specialized care for our pediatric patients,” said Tripp Owings, chief executive officer at HCA Brandon Hospital. “Through this partnership, Brandon Hospital pediatric patients now have access to expert care at any time of day.”

Corbin’s Stamp & Coin Offers Christmas Coins

Corbin’s Stamp & Coin has been Brandon’s source for rare coins and precious-metal bullion for 30 years. Each year, the store offers silver Christmas coins that are timeless, unique gifts for both collectors and noncollectors. Corbin’s also buys and sells coins, both old and new; if you are a coin collector or an investor in physical gold and silver, it has what you want. If you have old coins and don’t know what they are, Corbin’s can educate you about what you have and how much they are worth.

Corbin’s Stamp & Coin is located at 209 N. Kings Ave. in Brandon. For more information, call 813-651-3266.

Westfield Brandon’s Sincerely, Santa Toy Drive

In partnership with Sincerely Santa Tampa, Westfield Brandon will host its Sincerely, Santa Toy Drive, an opportunity for the local community to participate in providing at-risk and underprivileged kids with items on their Christmas lists this holiday season.

Guests can make holiday wishes come true by sponsoring a letter to Santa written by a local child in need, purchasing the items listed and bringing the unwrapped gifts back to the Sincerely, Santa booth in the Dillard’s court. All gifts will be delivered to each child’s home in time for Christmas.

The event lasts through Sunday, December 18, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. in the booth at Westfield Brandon, located at 459 Brandon Town Center Dr. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.westfield.com/brandon/event-detail/sincerely,-santa-toy-drive.