Hannah Hewett, a 15-year-old student at Riverview High School, has participated in Boy Scout troops led by her parents from the time she was in first grade. She was actively involved in Scouts with her brothers but was not officially awarded any rank because Boy Scouts of America was closed to girls at that time.

On February 1, 2019, the Boy Scouts of America, now known as Scouts BSA, opened its Scouting program to girls of all ages and Hannah was one of the first girls across the nation to officially join Cub Scouts. Hannah achieved the rank of Arrow of Light in Cub Scouts and crossed over to the first all-girl Troop 483. Three years later, Hannah achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and will celebrate this honor on Saturday, January 7 at her Eagle Scout Court of Honor held at Redeemer Church.

Hannah is the second girl in her troop to become an Eagle Scout, the highest achievement attainable in the Scouts BSA program. She is preceded by her older sister, Alexis Hewett. Only four percent of Scouts have earned this rank since the program’s inception in 1911.

Hannah’s project was to acquire materials for a dozen picnic tables and lead two teams to build the tables for her church for outdoor events and meetings the Redeemer Church holds on campus.

“Hannah’s Eagle project was a request from her church. The church is so appreciative of the picnic tables that were built on their campus for special events and recognize the hard work, leadership and project management skills that go into Eagle projects like Hannah’s for their benefit and enjoyment,” said her mother, Julie Hewett.

The troop’s local 501(c)(3) charter organization, the Family and Youth Research and Education (FYRE) Foundation, fortifies families by providing training, resources and education through programs like Scouts BSA. More information can be found at www.fyrefoundation.org.

In addition to her culminating project, Hannah has completed numerous campouts, hikes and skills and leadership training, including completing her basic scuba certification. She graduated from the National Youth Leadership Training course, a demanding and exciting program designed to provide youth members with experience and leadership skills.

Besides Scouting, Hannah’s ambition is reflected at her school and in her community as well. She is an A/B honor roll student; a member of the Riverview High School choir, including the Victorian Christmas Choir and Sugar and Spice female barbershop quartet; and an active leader in her church youth group and member of her church choir. Hannah is also certified in American Red Cross CPR, first aid and AED. Plus, Hannah loves singing, musical theater and mathematics.

She will be receiving a Certificate of Achievement from the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce in honor of her many accomplishments. Hannah desires to attend college at Texas A&M University and plans to study mathematics and continue singing.