Do you have a lot of clutter in your home and no idea where to drop it off?

Hillsborough County Solid Waste Management has established a Donation & Waste Diversion Pilot (D&WDP) Program at the South County Solid Waste Facility, located at 13000 U.S. Hwy. 41 in Gibsonton.

Hillsborough County Solid Waste and Goodwill-Suncoast are collecting items that can be donated and repurposed. Residents who are Hillsborough County Solid Waste customers can now donate items to Goodwill at the South County Solid Waste Facility.

The idea for this program began when solid waste staff noticed quality items being disposed by residents at the county’s community collection centers, and durable and reusable goods were making their way to the landfill.

The D&WDP Program, which started in September, is a win for both organizations. It shifts reusable items away from taking up space in Hillsborough’s landfill and helps reduce emissions. Donated items are then reused and resold to aid people in need. Goodwill invests between 85-90 percent of its operating budget towards its mission services annually.

So far, 174 donors have given over 2,000 items to Goodwill at the South County Solid Waste Facility, preventing more than 5,000 pounds of material from going to the landfill.

Items that can be donated are clothing, shoes, accessories (belts, purses, hats, etc.), home decor items (vases, sculptures, artwork, etc.), kitchen wares (dishes, cookware, flatware, etc.), tools, toys, small furniture items and electronics (no TVs or computer monitors).

The program does not accept mattresses, televisions, computer monitors, appliances, large furniture or any broken or damaged items deemed not saleable.

However, the South County Solid Waste Facility also serves as a community collection center and accepts disposal of washers, dryers, refrigerators, mattresses, furniture, televisions, computers, tires, paint and yard waste for Hillsborough County Solid Waste customers. For a complete list of what can be disposed, visit the South County Solid Waste Facility online.

The facility, including the D&WDP Program, is open from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. To donate or dispose of items, residents must bring a photo ID showing their address and a printed or digital copy of their annual Hillsborough County Property Tax Bill to show they are a Hillsborough County residential solid waste customer.

Although the program is currently only offered at the South County Solid Waste Facility, Hillsborough County provides residents access to multiple solid waste facilities for their disposal options. To learn more, visit the Hillsborough County Waste Disposal Facility page.