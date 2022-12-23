High 5 Inc. recently added a CQ Tactical Laser Tag setup to its list of programs available through the Brandon nonprofit organization.

High 5 partnered with the former owners of CQ Tactical Laser Tag to bring the setup to its program to add a new and exciting element of entertainment. The Mission 5 setup differs from other laser tag programs because it is entirely tactical and team-based, compared to traditionally individual-focused games.

“There are missions that each team is trying to accomplish, so the entire experience is goal based. The course is challenging and definitely a great workout at the same time,” said High 5 CEO Chuck Burgess.

Mission 5 Laser Tag is perfect for birthday parties, weekend activities or outings with family and friends. To participate, individuals must be 10 years of age or older and at least 48 inches tall. An hour-and-a-half session costs $25 for nonmembers and $20 for members. Birthday parties can be booked for $275 to $375, depending on specifications for the party.

Since the setup from CQ Tactical Laser Tag is based on teamwork, communication and strategy, that makes it a fun activity for corporate team building and family bonding.

“The Mission 5 Laser Tag combines nicely with our mission of bringing people together in a fun way to enhance their lives,” said Burgess. “… Overall, we love watching people come in and challenge each other while having so much fun at the same time.”

High 5 is a nonprofit organization that has served the Brandon community for 60 years. The organization aims to make a positive impact on special-needs education, after-school experience, youth-drowning prevention, sports and recreation and community impact. The nonprofit is currently looking for volunteers to help support the recreational activities offered through its programs as well.

The organization is located at 405 Beverly Blvd. off U.S. Highway 60. The Mission 5 Laser Tag setup is located in the same building.

For more information on how to join High 5 or to schedule a tour, contact 813-689-0908 or visit www.high5inc.org. For more information on pricing and booking for Mission 5, visit https://mission5lasertag.org/.