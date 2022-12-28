Upward Sports Continues To Innovate

Upward Sports, the faith-based sports programming organization, recently announced the launch of baseball and softball as league offerings. Established in 1995, Upward Sports is the world’s largest Christian youth sports provider. The mission of the organization is to promote the discovery of Jesus through sports. Upward Sports equips churches to run sports ministries in their community.

With the new addition of baseball and softball, Upward Sports continues to provide innovative outreach solutions for churches around the country. Families will have the option to play in a league where their child will learn the games in a positive environment that honors family time with one hour of practice and one hour of gameplay each week. Churches can bring America’s favorite pastime to their community through an intentional, Christ-centered league.

Learn more at www.upward.org.

Best Christian Workplaces Announces Revitalized Brand

Best Christian Workplaces (BCW) is excited to announce expanded services, a brand refresh and the launch of a new website: www.workplaces.org.

Best Christian Workplaces is the new, streamlined organizational name. The new brand will elevate the emphasis on the vision, which is that Christian-led workplaces set the standard as the best, most effective places to work in the world. While the name has changed, the solid foundation of research remains intact.

BCW has the most comprehensive database of employee engagement data that exists in the Christian realm. The new website simplifies access to BCW professional services and provides resources to equip leaders to use the proven three-phrase process: Discover, build and grow. Becoming a thriving workplace begins with evaluating and measuring the current level of organizational, leadership and team health.

To learn more, visit www.workplaces.org.

Fellowship Of Christian Athletes Distributed 200,000 Bibles In 2022

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) reported that the group distributed nearly 200,000 Bibles to student-athletes in 2022. The FCA also celebrated its 68th anniversary this year.

The 2022 theme for FCA was ‘Every,’ based on Ephesians 1:3, which says, “All praise to God, the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly realms because we are united with Christ.”

“For 67 years, it has been FCA’s priority to make Jesus known throughout the world,” said FCA President and CEO Shane Williamson. “We have a wonderful gift to give to our coaches and athletes, the hope and truth of Christ through His everlasting word.”

For more information about the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, visit www.fca.org.

The Voice Finale Contestant Performs Christian Worship Song For Judges

During last month’s finale on The Voice, contestant Bodie delivered a powerful worship performance that left the judges speechless. The California native, who was part of judge Blake Shelton’s team, was a fan favorite during season 22. During the finale, Bodie performed “Gratitude” by Christian artist Brandon Lake. The 29-year-old performer said he was dedicating the worship song to his three children.

As the performance progressed, Bodie powerfully belted out the song accompanied by a choir. The choir raised their hands in worship and the audience held up lights.

“I’m choking on my tears over here,” Gwen Stefani shared. “You have a superpower behind you; it’s a truth. I think it comes from your pure faith that you have … I can’t even speak right now, that was so beautiful.”

Season 22 of The Voice concluded with a two-hour finale results show. Bodie came in second place and Shelton’s other contestant, Bryce Leatherwood, took home the win, but Bodie was grateful that his song to God was exposed to millions of people through his performance.

For more information, visit www.instagram.com @bodie.