TBN Faith-and-Family Network Hosts Christmas Specials

Christmas is a joyous season at Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN), and throughout December America’s favorite faith-and-family network is featuring a treasure of different specials to celebrate the season.

‘All Heaven and Nature Sing with Bill Gaither and Friends’ features music legend Bill Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band for an evening of joyful holiday harmonies, with special guests including Gaither Vocal Band alumni Mark Lowry, along with gospel music favorites The Nelons, Ladye Love Smith and Gene McDonald.

Let Us Adore Him: A Christmas Celebration will fill your heart with holiday cheer through an evening of Christmas music and worship with Steven Curtis Chapman, The Isaacs, Evvie, Christine D’Clario, Jekalyn Carr, Riley Clemmons, Pastor Mike Jr. and more.

Divine Detours is a Christmas special featuring Pastor Joel Osteen and wife Victoria along with Matt and Laurie Crouch. Pastor Osteen brings an inspiring message about the divine detours God orchestrates to bring His best into our lives. This powerful special includes memorable Christmas music from Grammy Award-winning artist Jason Crabb.

In addition to these exclusive TBN specials, stay tuned throughout the month of December for other joyful Christmas programs, including author Max Lucado and award-winning Christian music artists Natalie Grant, Danny Gokey and For King & Country.

For more information, visit www.tbn.org/christmas2022.

New Billy Graham Archive And Research Center Opens

On November 7 on what would have been the late evangelist Billy Graham’s 104th birthday, a new Billy Graham Archive and Research Center opened in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 30,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art research center includes videos, cassette tapes, films, newspaper clippings, correspondences, sermon notes and memorabilia from Graham’s lifetime of ministry.

The 2-story building reportedly took $13 million to build and is located across from the Billy Graham Library. While the library is open to the public, only researchers with an appointment are permitted in the archive.

For more information, visit www.billygraham.org.

Hillsong United Artist Benjamin William Hastings Goes Solo

Singer-songwriter Benjamin William Hastings is known for his work with Hillsong United, but the award-winning songwriter is now embarking on a solo music career. This new journey comes as he finds himself nominated for a Dove Award for Worship Song of the Year.

His 25-track debut album, self-titled Benjamin William Hastings, features different sides of Hastings in each song that come out of his own personal struggles. Hastings decided to use this debut album as a way to go public with his personal battles. Through years of work, this compilation of songs shows everything Hastings was feeling and what he was fighting. The album is a compilation of struggles, fighting, feeling, loving and hope.

For more information, visit www.benjaminwilliamhastings.com.

Veggie Tales: The Ultimate Christmas Collection 2022

Plug in the tree, light the fire and get ready for a Very Merry Veggie Christmas. Join Bob, Larry and the entire VeggieTales crew as they tell stories of hope, love and forgiveness that bring home the meaning of Christmas. VeggieTales: The Ultimate Christmas Classics Collection includes all eight classic holiday favorites that everyone in the family will love, including The Toy That Saved Christmas, The Star of Christmas, Saint Nicholas Christmas Sing-Along Songs, It’s a Meaningful Life, The Drummer Boy, Merry Larry and the True Light of Christmas and The Best Christmas Gift.

This is a great present for all ages, and it can be purchased at www.target.com.