The holidays are a great time to treat yourself and your friends, and Nothing Bundt Cakes, located in Winthrop Town Centre, has the perfect way to satisfy your sweet tooth.

With 10 delicious flavors and options ranging from single-serving Bundtinis to 10-inch cakes, Nothing Bundt Cakes has something for everyone, even those whose diet is restricted to gluten-free foods.

Owner Rob Shuffield, a Brandon High School graduate, grew up in the area and was thrilled to open the Winthrop location four years ago.

“I love the Brandon community and am proud to offer the quality and flavors of Nothing Bundt Cakes through our store here,” said Shuffield. “Winthrop has been such a great location for us, and we are so thankful to John Sullivan for his vision for such a great community center.”

According to Shuffield, the most popular flavors at the location are chocolate chocolate chip, red velvet and white chocolate raspberry, but he encourages shoppers to look for seasonal choices like peppermint chocolate chip in December — a holiday classic.

Cakes and festive toppers are available for holiday parties in addition to birthdays, graduations and weddings. Plus, Nothing Bundt Cakes offers online ordering and third-party delivery, making it easy for residents to enjoy.

As Nothing Bundt Cakes is very popular for gifts and holiday gatherings, Shuffield recommends that residents order online in advance to ensure the availability of their favorite flavors.

The website also offers information on fundraising with Nothing Bundt Cakes and the opportunity to sign up for the Nothing Bundt Cakes eClub, which offers a free birthday treat.

“Stop by and try our products,” said Shuffield. “Our general manager, Noelle, and the team would love to meet you.”

Nothing Bundt Cakes is located at 11238 Sullivan St. in Riverview and can be reached at 813-409-2394. To learn more or order online, visit www.nothingbundtcakes.com. Its hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.