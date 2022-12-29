Compiled by Jenny Bennett

CAHT Meeting In January

In January, which is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, the Campaign Against Human Trafficking and Domestic Violence-Southshore (CAHT) will have a meeting presenting a movie about sex trafficking in America. After the movie, a successful survivor of sex trafficking will be telling her story of hope.

Sex trafficking is a multibillion-dollar industry with Florida ranking third in the nation for reported calls and Tampa in the top 20 U.S. cities. You are invited to come to the meeting, watch the movie, listen to the survivor and learn more about human trafficking and what CAHT is doing to help.

The meeting will be on January 16, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the Florida Room at the community association campus, located at 1009 N. Pebble Beach Blvd. in Sun City Center.

St. Stephen Catholic School Donates To My Warrior’s Place

Linda Umoh, principal of St. Stephen Catholic School in Riverview, presented a check for $2,700 to Kelly Kowall, president and founder of My Warrior’s Place in Ruskin. The school’s annual walkathon took place on Veterans Day and as part of the event the school held a ceremony honoring veterans and promised to make a donation to My Warrior’s Place.

Over the years, the students have supported My Warrior’s Place through on-site visits to help with property maintenance. My Warrior’s Place is a retreat center for veterans, military service members, law enforcement, firefighters and their families and offers programs to help the healing and coping process.

Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. Announces New Karaoke Night

Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. is excited to announce a new night for karaoke lovers. They will be hosting karaoke on Saturdays starting at 9 p.m. at its 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. location in Valrico. Staff will help you pick out the perfect song. In addition to karaoke, there is a wide selection of handcrafted beers to enjoy, and it will now be staying open until 12 Midnight every Saturday night.

For additional information on events at Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co., visit its website at www.bullfrogcreekbrewing.com.

Faces Of Courage Topgolf Tournament

Faces of Courage provides free day outings and medically supervised weekend camps for adults and children with all types of cancers and blood disorders. It is hosting its annual Topgolf tournament on Sunday, February 19 at Topgolf in Brandon. There will also be a raffle, a silent auction and 50/50 raffle competitions to enter.

For more details on sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets, visit https://facesofcourage.org/fundraisers.

Introductory Tai Chi Sessions

Tai chi is an internal martial art and a form of moving meditation that can help you achieve balance and strength, relieve stress and pain as well as lift your spirit. The Taoist Tai Chi Society of the USA is holding introductory sessions at the Brandon Christian Church, located at 910 Bryan Rd. in Brandon, starting on January 3, 2023, from 10-11 a.m.

For additional information, please contact 727-734-0929 or email info@taoisttaichi.org.

SCCUMC Concerts

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center (SCCUMC), located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center, is holding two concerts in January.

International concert organist Dale Voelker will be performing on Sunday, January 15 at 3 p.m. He has toured many European countries as an organist, as well as Jamaica, Brazil and China. No tickets are required, but a donation of $10 at the door is requested.

Next, Tom and Michelle Becker and their band will perform “Back Home Again,” a John Denver Tribute concert on Friday, January 20 at 7 p.m. The concert is a heartfelt tribute to a legend who has always inspired him.

Referring to Denver, Becker said, “His voice, his guitar playing, his songwriting — John Denver was the trifecta in his genre of music.”

Tickets cost $15 and are available at the church bookstore (please see the website for times) or by visiting online at www.sccumc.com and selecting the events tab.

Coach Purse Bingo At Kingsway

Come out to support local charity Bikes For Christ and have a chance to win a brand-new Coach bag. The Coach purse bingo event is taking place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 19 at Events on Kingsway, located at 1263 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon. Tickets for the event are $50 and include 10 rounds of bingo, food and drinks. There will also be a separate 50/50 draw and raffle with a wide selection of prizes.

To register for the event, visit bit.ly/3VtwNxn.