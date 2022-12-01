Last year, we test-drove the Q50 Red Sport version of this midsize luxury sport car from Infiniti with 400 horsepower. For 2023, the carmaker dispatched over the lesser-trim Sensory model boasting 300 hp at 6,400 rpm. Both have the same 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbocharged engine under the hood. But kid you not, the sedan didn’t feel much different on the road, navigating sharp curves and turns with self-assurance and grace. And, except for adding the Premium Care maintenance program (three years of oil changes, tire rotations and inspections), the Q50 maintains its status quo.

Putting out 295 pounds-feet of torque at 5,200 rpm and available as a rear-wheel or all-wheel drive, the lively midsize sedan is coupled with a slick seven-speed auto gearbox. An independent double-wishbone front and a multilink rear suspension ensure safety for occupants in adverse road/weather conditions. Credit for the superbly accurate steering goes to a power-assist, rack-and-pinion system. Behind the wheels hide large rotors: a front dual piston, 12.6 inches, and rear single piston, 12.1 inches, to inspire confidence in the driver. Lest we forget, you can enjoy the Q50 in personal, eco, snow, sport and standard modes.

Up front, the double-arch grille and wide hood are surrounded by LED headlights and daytime running lights. Dual chrome exhaust tips deck the rear. If anyone tells you that the Infiniti cabin isn’t on par with its German rivals, point out the top-notch materials and gloss levels. The InTouch infotainment system, which comes with dual 8 and 7-inch touch screens atop each other, is functional. Also standard are leather, heated, eight-way power front seats; dual auto AC; 60/40 rear seats; overhead sunglass holder; Bose audio with 16 speakers; aluminum sill plates with an ‘Infiniti’ insignia; and power-tilt/telescopic steering column and moonroof. But the 13.5-cubic-foot trunk could use slightly more space.

Standard safety features include dual front and side airbags; side curtain airbag; four-wheel antilock brakes; vehicle dynamic and traction controls; front seat belts with pretensioners; remote keyless entry; rearview camera; zone body construction; blind-spot, lane-departure and forward-collision warnings; rear cross-traffic alert; auto brakes with pedestrian detection; hill-start assist; energy-absorbing steering column; tire-pressure monitoring system; and daytime running lights.

A clever and fine choice for a potential sport sedan buyer, the Q50 displays impressive handling, superb grip and a strong steering feel. And it is a head-turner ride to boot.