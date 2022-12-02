Tampa Theatre celebrates the season with classic holiday films, a free movie in the park and even a sockball fight.

According to Jill Witecki with Tampa Theatre, “One of the brightest and most beloved experiences of coming to Tampa Theatre is the tradition of sharing favorite holiday films on the big screen with family and friends.”

In this year’s Holiday Classics series, you can sing along with White Christmas on Sunday, December 4 at 3 p.m.

Then, come see Elf on Sunday, December 11. Guests are encouraged to donate new, unused socks.

Witecki said, “During the epic Central Park snowball fight scene, we will turn up the house lights for an audience-wide sockball fight in the auditorium. Tampa Laundry Company is donating their services to wash the socks, which will benefit the homeless in our community this holiday season.”

Next, you will have eight opportunities to see It’s a Wonderful Life beginning on Friday, December 16 at 7 p.m. Additional shows will be held on Saturday, December 17 at 3 and 7 p.m.; Sunday, December 18 at 3 p.m.; and then Monday to Thursday, December 19-22 at 7 p.m.

Tampa Theatre will offer a free screening of A Christmas Carol on December 16 at 7 p.m. in Curtis Hixon Park, located at 600 N. Ashley Dr. in downtown Tampa, as a part of the Tampa Downtown Partnership’s Winter Village.

On Sunday, December 18 at 6:30 p.m., you can see Eight Crazy Nights.

The Holiday Classics series will conclude with a Frozen sing-along on January 8, 2023 at 3 p.m.

Tampa Theatre is partnering with the Junior League of Tampa to help provide diapers to those in need. Guests attending the Holiday Classics movie series are asked to bring disposable diapers to donate.

Tickets for the sing-along are $14.50, or $11.50 for Tampa Theatre members. All other Holiday Classics movies are $10, or $7 for Tampa Theatre members. You can purchase tickets at the historic theater’s box office, located at 711 N. Franklin St. in downtown Tampa. You can also purchase tickets online at www.tampatheatre.org. You should note that a $2 convenience fee applies.