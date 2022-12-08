For all the high-tech gadgetry that people use to learn and stay informed, 4-year-old Liandromeda Sternemann has embraced the printed word to a degree that doubles a national reading goal for pre-kindergarteners.

The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten national reading campaign operates through participating local libraries to encourage literacy in young children, from infants to toddlers. Lian has read more than 2,000 books as a participant in the program’s current campaign. While there are developmental reasons to encourage reading by kids, Lian said her purpose is more straightforward and routine.

“I love books. I read every day,” she said, adding that spending time with books has been beneficial and joyful. “They are fun stories. I learn about stuff.”

Reading to and with children is an important piece of the thousand books program and Lian appreciates mother Corinne’s involvement when reading favorites like Pete the Cat and Hello World!

“Mom makes funny noises,” Lian said.

According to Corinne, encouraging reading can start with having books within easy reach of a child’s curious mind.

“We have books everywhere; living room table, dining room, and two bookshelves in Lian’s room, not to mention the kitchen table and wherever else we decide to read that day,” Corinne said, and she added that this is not the first time Lian has completed the thousand book program and that her participation continues.

The 1,000 Books Foundation is a nonprofit public charity that works with like-minded partners to promote literacy through various programs and reading challenges. Its website provides tips on encouraging reading at an early age. It also breaks down what might seem to be a formidable goal to what can be achieved by reading one book a day. Such a book-a-day approach means the thousand book goal can be reached within three years.

Andrew Breidenbaugh, director of library services for Hillsborough County, said it is worth the effort to pick up a book.

“When children spend time with books, this exposes them to the text and images that will become the backbone of lifelong learning. It also promotes reading and builds quality family time,” Breidenbaugh said.

You can find out more about Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program by visiting the Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative’s website at https://hcplc.bibliocommons.com/ and the 1,000 Books Foundation’s website at https://1000booksbeforekindergarten.org/.