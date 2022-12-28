By Mary Priolo

Get outside your comfort zone to where real change happens. We are on a journey from a sedentary lifestyle to one filled with endless possibilities. We are headed down a rich spiritual path as well, developing a deeper relationship with the One who makes the impossible possible — the One who can take you from where you are to places you have never been. This is South Shore Run Club.

Run for God founder Mitchell Hollis began running in 2007 and quickly became hooked. By 2008, he had completed a marathon and was signing up for every race he could find. But after a few years, he realized he was putting running before his faith and decided to use running to further God’s kingdom. He later created Run for God’s 5K Challenge, a 12-week Bible study that guides running instructors and allows them to combine faith and endurance training in a way that helps take people through their first 5K.

“We partner with local runners — like Mary Priolo with South Shore United Methodist Church — who want to help others learn how to complete their first 5K, understand more about the Bible and really challenge themselves,” said Hollis.

“I am very excited about leading this 5K Challenge,” said Priolo. “Remember, these classes are open to anyone who wants to run a 5K, even if you’ve never run in your life.”

Now having been taught in over 6,000 communities to over 225,000 students, the class welcomes all but is focused on teaching running fundamentals and techniques, the importance of a proper fit and style of running shoes that meet your body’s needs, how to successfully use interval training, weekly Bible study topics and how to prepare to run your first 5K.

The next session begins on the week of January 23, 2023. Join on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. at United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 11525 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview under The Portico outside the West Entrance Welcome Center. Please bring a chair, running shoes and a bottle of water. The session culminates with the Easter Weekend Red Rose Run 5K on April 8, 2023.

The fee is simply to become a Run for God Run Club member, which starts at $0.27 per day.

To register, visit www.runforgod.com/challenge-page/0dc8ac54-ae66-4dff-92a1-6ce5aef39f34 or go to www.runforgod.com and select the “Find A Class” tab.

“Let us run with endurance the race that is set before us.” — Hebrews 12:1.