Bloomingdale High School hosted another successful National Signing Day, in which seven athletes committed to their future schools. Six baseball players, including Trey Wilson (State College of Florida), Dawson Harman (High Point University), Bobby Rossi (Greensboro College), Alex Vazquez (Greensboro College), Tyler Clinton (Daytona State College) and Jake Magadan (Barry University), as well as girls soccer player Aubrey Cripe (Newberry College), all signed.

Wilson signed with the State College of Florida and will earn his A.A. degree.

“I chose that school because I really like the coaching staff there, and when I went on my visit, it was everything I was looking for. It is in a great part of town, and the location of the school lets me enjoy my hobby of fishing while being close to school,” said Wilson. “I would like to thank my parents and brothers for pushing me through this whole process, my coaches for making me the player I am today, Randy Sullivan, Amy Marsh and all the employees at Florida Baseball Armory for helping me perfect my craft of pitching to make me the best pitcher I can be. Go Bulls.”

Dawson Harman will attend High Point University and major in sports management.

“It was the best feeling of my life,” said Harman. “I had a major setback in my recruiting process sophomore summer and that definitely made me work harder on the comeback. I had a chip on my shoulder, and I wanted to prove everyone wrong, so to have done that really makes me feel good, but the grind never stops.”

Rossi chose Greensboro College and will major in business administration and management.

“To achieve my dream almost felt unreal,” said Rossi. “I will be attending Greensboro college. It was the right fit for me because the school was a smaller, beautiful campus and I loved the coaches. I want to shout out all my boys who signed with me. I’ve known all these kids for a long time and I’m very proud and happy for them.”

Clinton signed with Daytona State College and will major in business.

“My goals for college baseball next year are to get an opportunity to play at a bigger school after my two years and help my team win,” said Clinton. “My goals for my last high school season are to win a state championship and to get better every day.”

Magadan will attend Barry University and major in sports medicine.

“I felt that all my hard work paid off and I was very relieved to have signed with a college,” said Magadan. “Shout out to coach Wilken and coach Jimmy for helping me along the way.”

Vazquez will join his teammate Rossi at Greensboro College and major in exercise science.

“I would like to thank my parents for helping me through this journey and doing whatever it takes to help me get better,” said Vazquez. “As for my coaches, I would also like to thank you for all the help through this journey and helping me get better as a baseball player and human being. Let’s go Bulls.”