By Madeline Gardner

Finding a medical team who goes beyond just getting to know your condition can be tricky. At Southwest Florida Rheumatology however, professionals such as Dr. Priya Reddy and her staff make it their mission to not only address diseases but also build a connection with their patients through shared decision-making.

“We really want to partner with our patients to make sure we’re not just hitting our targets for improvement but their targets for their lives,” said Dr. Reddy.

Southwest Florida Rheumatology treats common diseases such as gout and osteoarthritis as well as diseases that are not very common among the general population. The path to treatment through Dr. Reddy and her team begins with patient consultations to determine the nature of symptoms before proceeding to labs, X-rays and physical exams that conclude with a solid diagnosis.

The Southwest Florida Rheumatology team also includes Dr. Gina Prakash, Dr. Atefeh Vafa and physician assistant Teena Lukose. Additionally, the scope of their offerings now includes access to point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) examinations, in-office infusions and increased lab biomarkers and diagnostics. The newest development has been Southwest Florida Rheumatology’s involvement in clinical research trials, which are opportunities to collect information about patients with active diseases who have not yet found success with medications currently on the market.

Since opening Southwest Florida Rheumatology in 2010, Dr. Reddy has remained active in the medical community through her work as the faculty and curriculum coordinator for Brandon Regional Hospital Residency Program – USF, giving lectures at the hospital and offering internal medicine residents the opportunity to come to her office to observe physical findings. She is also involved as the president-elect for the Florida Society of Rheumatology (FSR) and is the secretary/treasurer for the Association of Women in Rheumatology (AWIR).

Additionally, her practice is part of the American Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates, (AARA/Bendcare) as she acts as a member of the board of directors. Dr. Reddy maintains that involvement in these other professional roles allows herself and her staff to continue dedicating themselves to helping patients find the best possible solutions.

“I think it’s an honor and a privilege to be a doctor. Patients are very generous in spending that time and sharing these issues that they’re facing with us. I think our patients are really our best barometer of success,” said Dr. Reddy.

For more information, please visit www.swflrheum.com or call 813-672-2243. Located at 11954 Boyette Rd. in Riverview, Southwest Florida Rheumatology is open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. More information about its office hours for satellite branches in Sun City Center and Wesley Chapel can be found on its website.