WPCV 97.5 and Window World of Central Florida’s fifth annual Concert for the Kids to benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital will be held at the RP Funding Center on Tuesday, February 21 at 7:30 p.m.

The concert, presented by WPCV 97.5 and Window World of Central Florida, features country artists Brothers Osborne, Joe Nichols, Easton Corbin and Hailey Whitters. This special ‘power acoustic’ concert will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in the fight against childhood cancer.

“97 Country WPCV has long been a part of a program called ‘Country Cares for St. Jude,’” said Jessica Brown of WPCV 97.5. “Radio stations all around the country hold radiothons to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Several stations also hold benefit concerts that are successful. We have a lot of success with our listener-appreciation shows, so we thought we’d give it a try.”

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is a pediatric treatment and research facility focused on children’s catastrophic diseases, particularly leukemia and other cancers. The hospital takes on the financial burden, and there is no cost to the patient to be treated.

“It’s always such a special night,” Brown said. “We obviously want to raise as much as possible, but ultimately we want to share the awareness of St. Jude and how our listeners can continue to support. This year, we have incredible artists, and I just think it will be a phenomenal show.”

Tickets went on sale on December 9, 2022. Ticket prices are $31 for advance, $42 for day of event and a limited number of VIP tickets will be available for $262, which includes a dinner, meet and greet and front-row seating (other fees may apply), and are available by visiting the RP Funding Center Box Office and online at www.rpfundingcenter.com. All dates, acts and ticket prices are subject to change without notice.

“This will be our first show since February 2020,” Brown said. “COVID and the ramifications it had on the music industry prevented us from having shows in 2021 or 2022. The previous shows raised between $25,000 and $35,000 each. We hope to raise more with this year’s show.”