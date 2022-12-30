Newsome Wolfpack Band and Color Guard began the school year under the direction of newly hired director Dr. Joshua Cutting. Previous band director Kevin Sayers stepped down from his temporary role but will stay with the program as a member of the program’s percussion staff.

In October, Newsome hosted the 2022 Newsome Music Festival. The talented group continues growth under its new leadership and won grand champions in November at the Seminole High Spectacular, as well as best auxiliary/color guard and other accolades. The band is expecting a great 2023.

Original Story Printed January 2022.

By Ariana Pedraza

This November, the Newsome Highschool Wolfpack Marching Band attended the Florida Marching Band State Championship under the direction of new Band Director Kevin Sayers. After nearly five months of hard work, the band made it to the finals for the first time in six years.

Clarinet section leader Reese Lesh expressed, “Making finals was a really great way to end my senior year of marching band and I’m so thankful to have been able to experience it.”

Recovering from a year-and-a-half-long break due to the pandemic, the band persevered, beating obstacles like a band director change and having over half of the band never marching a full competition season before. However, over the course of their five-month season, the band progressed immensely, as their woodwinds and color guard won best in class at one competition and two, respectively, and the percussion dominating their class as they took best percussion in their class at every single competition on the calendar. The Newsome Band was one of six other high schools to qualify for finals in their class, and they placed sixth overall out of 11 in total.

Emily Finch, junior and drum major, said, “This year, we started with more than half the band barely knowing how to play their instruments and no clue how to march, but they had drive. Watching everyone work so hard especially that last month was something special, and it was such a great feeling. We pushed, made finals and in that final run got to show everyone who Newsome Marching Band is.”

The band and Sayers are grateful to the parents and staff that helped the band get to where it is.

“The fact that we made finals for the first time in over six years was a huge accomplishment for students, staff and parents. I hope we can continue that upwards trajectory.”

For more information, visit http://newsomeband.com/ or follow newsomewolfpackband and nhs.color.guard on Instagram.