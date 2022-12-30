Selah Feely of Riverview is like most kids because she loves pizza. She especially loves Your Pie of Brandon’s pizza, and why wouldn’t she love it? Your Pie has won the Brandon Community award and the franchise’s Customer Relationship award.

It’s the customer service, relationship building and of course the pizza that brought the Feely family to Your Pie.

Selah celebrated her bell ringing after party at Your Pie this past November. Selah has been battling a bilateral Wilms tumor since she was 4 years old.

“My family — Selah; Asher; her brother, John; her dad; and myself — live in Riverview, about 15 minutes from Your Pie,” said Selah’s mom, Christina. “We live on a little farm with a horse, a donkey, a pig and chickens. Selah’s cancer journey started in 2019. At 4 years old, she was diagnosed with bilateral Wilms tumor, a pediatric kidney cancer. She had several tumors taking over both her kidneys and a small lesion on her lung. We immediately began chemotherapy treatment here in Florida at St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital. After 12 weeks of chemo, we traveled to St. Jude in Memphis, Tennessee for surgery to remove the tumors. The surgery was a success, sparing 75 percent of her right kidney and 85 percent of her left kidney.”

The family returned home, and Selah completed 12 more weeks of chemotherapy. “She rang the bell in April of 2020. Almost two years later, March 2022, during one of her routine scans, it was discovered that a new tumor was growing in her left kidney,” Christina said. “We were devastated. We traveled to St. Jude again, where it was confirmed with another CT scan that the cancer had in fact returned. She had immediate surgery to remove the new tumor and then traveled back home to begin chemotherapy treatment again. After 28 weeks of treatment, Selah rang the bell again on November 17, just in time for Thanksgiving — so much to be grateful for.”

Since Your Pie is Selah’s favorite place to eat, she wanted to have her bell-ringing after-party at the restaurant.

“We were so delighted to host a very special party for a very special little girl, Selah, who has beaten cancer twice,” said Your Pie co-owner Theresa Smith.

The Feely family loves Your Pie for a number of reasons.

“The food is delicious,” Christina said. “The people that work there are so kind and fun to be around, and the kids love the dough that they get to play with when they make their pizza. It’s the little things. Being able to have her bell-ringing after-party at Your Pie was great. It’s such a great space to accommodate large groups, and the space is so kid friendly. Selah was so happy to be surrounded by the people that love her so much. We are grateful for our community and the support that we’ve received during this journey.”

If you’d like to learn more about Selah’s journey, you can visit her Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063151933119.