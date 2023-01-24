The White Oak Cottage Introduces New General Manager

The White Oak Cottage is pleased to introduce Kevin Luke as its new general manager. Luke has lived and worked in the Tampa area for the majority of his 25-year career in the food and beverage industry. He is classically trained from Le Cordon Bleu and has worked in everything from bakeries to fine-dining steakhouses.

The White Oak Cottage owners Melanie and Shaunessy are continuing to deliver on their promise of establishing a world class restaurant, mouthwatering culinary selections and a customer experience that is second to none.

The White Oak Cottage is located at 10530 County Rd. 39 in Lithia and can be contacted on 813-650-0054. Additional information can be found on its website at www.thewhiteoakcottage.com.

JunkLuggers Now Servicing East Hillsborough County

The JunkLuggers of Tampa East & Hillsborough South is an eco-friendly, locally owned and family-operated junk removal company. It takes the furniture and junk from your home or business and, through its network of donation partners, finds a second home for your gently used furniture, clothing and household goods.

Additional information can be found by visiting www.junkluggers.com and following the prompts to find the location.

Eye Doctors Relocate

Local eye doctors Stephanie Kirkland, OD; Ronald Pierce, OD; Laurie Cuva, OD; and Jessica Pierce, OD are no longer seeing patients at the Pearle Vision in Brandon. They have relocated to the Maxim Eyes Optical, located at 2615 E. SR 60 in Valrico, where they will continue to provide you with the same thorough, friendly and professional eye care that you know and trust. All exam records and scans will also be at this new location.

They can be reached by calling 813-653-9661.

Traditional Chinese Martial Art Training In Seffner

The Moy Yat Tsun Kung Fu Institute in Seffner, owned by Sifu Ariel Lugo, offers training in the traditional Chinese martial art of Ving Tsun, or ‘Wing Chun,’ as it is more commonly known. This martial-art system was developed over a thousand years in the Shaolin temples of southern China and was streamlined 400 years ago so that only the most efficient and effective techniques are considered.

“We work on various forms and exercises that help you develop your speed, timing, balance and mental focus,” said Lugo.

More information about the classes offered can be found on its website at www.mykungfutampa.com or by calling 813-603-7486.

Blu Indigo Spa & Wellness Under New Management And Offering More Services

Blu Indigo Spa & Wellness is a sanctuary place bringing back your youth, vitality and self-love because its focus is on you. It does so by activating your body’s innate ability to self-heal through its simple and guided offerings. Services available include facials, waxing, microneedling, lash and brow tinting and body contouring, among others.

Blu Indigo Spa & Wellness is located at 3339 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. To book your next appointment, visit its website at https://bluindigospa.com/ or call 813-651-3258.