Health Ministry Event Featuring Alzheimer’s Association Speaker

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center is hosting a Health Ministry event at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center on Thursday, February 16 at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Lisa Walts, MSW, CDP, an Alzheimer’s Association community educator.

Attend the meeting to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement. Tips to help incorporate these into your health plan will be shared with you.

Call the church office to reserve your seat on 813-634-2539.

Classes Offered At Tops Vacuum And Sewing

Tops Vacuum and Sewing, a specialty sewing, quilting and embroidery shop in Brandon, offers a wide range of in-person and online classes for all levels of experience. Some classes are designed to complete a project, and others are more casual social gatherings where ideas are shared, guidance is offered and projects are completed. Sandy Feldman is the class instructor and has a wealth of knowledge which she is more than happy to share with you.

To see the classes offered, a description and to register, visit www.topsvacuumandsewing.com. You are welcome to use any of the floor models machines; contact Feldman on 813-689-5257 to reserve a machine.

How Much Do You Love Your Pet?

Kittie Corral, a local animal charity is taking Valentine pet photos at Pet Supermarket, located at 3848 Sun City Center Blvd. in Sun City Center, on Sunday, February 5 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

You can choose to be in the picture with your pet or not, bring costumes and props or use the ones available from Kittie Corral. Each participant will receive two complimentary professional photos by Allie Serrano Portraits for a donation of between $20-$50 and be automatically entered into the contest to win an 11” x 14” enlargement.

For more details on this exciting event, call Kittie Corral at 813-731-6303.

Busch Gardens Opens Springs Taproom

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay recently opened Springs Taproom, a new casual and laid-back lounge that serves guests a variety of classic cocktails, frozen beverages, small bites and more. The new venue, located in the Bird Gardens area of the park, features a calm pond and exuberant landscaping which provide a relaxing setting for guests to sit, sip and relax.

The Springs Taproom replaces Garden Gate Cafe, an evolution of what was the iconic Hospitality House. The new venue has a mix of modern decoration and classic photos, taking guests on a journey down memory lane.

Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. Announces New Karaoke Night

Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. is excited to announce a new night for karaoke lovers. They will be hosting karaoke on Saturdays starting at 9 p.m. at its 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. location in Valrico. Staff will help you pick out the perfect song. In addition to karaoke, there is a wide selection of handcrafted beers to enjoy, and it will now be staying open until 12 Midnight every Saturday night.

For additional information on events at Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co., visit its website at www.bullfrogcreekbrewing.com.

Faces Of Courage Topgolf Tournament

Faces of Courage provides free day outings and medically supervised weekend camps for adults and children with all types of cancers and blood disorders. It is hosting its annual Topgolf tournament on Sunday, February 19 at Topgolf in Brandon. There will also be a raffle, a silent auction and 50/50 raffle competitions to enter.

For more details on sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets, visit https://facesofcourage.org/fundraisers.

Center Place Sponsorship Opportunities

The arts are vital to providing a well-rounded education, and young people who study the arts consistently demonstrate higher levels of empathy, social tolerance and civic engagement. Low-income students highly engaged in the arts are twice as likely to graduate college as their peers with no arts education. Center Place Arts & Civic Association, located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B in Brandon, is looking for sponsors to help cover the cost of classes throughout the year.

For more details about sponsorship opportunities or classes available at Center Place, visit its website at www.centerplacebrandon.com or call 813-685-8888.