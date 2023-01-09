Edited by Jenny Bennett

The White Oak Cottage Introduces New General Manager

The White Oak Cottage is pleased to introduce Kevin Luke as its new general manager. Luke has lived and worked in the Tampa area for the majority of his 25-year career in the food and beverage industry. He is classically trained from Le Cordon Bleu and has worked in everything from bakeries to fine-dining steakhouses.

The White Oak Cottage owners Melanie and Shaunessy are continuing to deliver on their promise of establishing a world class restaurant, mouthwatering culinary selections and a customer experience that is second to none.

The White Oak Cottage is located at 10530 County Rd. 39 in Lithia and can be contacted on 813-650-0054. Additional information can be found on its website at www.thewhiteoakcottage.com.

Blu Indigo Spa & Wellness Under New Management And Offering More Services

Blu Indigo Spa & Wellness is a sanctuary place bringing back your youth, vitality and self-love because its focus is on you. It does so by activating your body’s innate ability to self-heal through its simple and guided offerings. Services available include facials, waxing, microneedling, lash and brow tinting and body contouring, among others.

Blu Indigo Spa & Wellness is located at 3339 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. To book your next appointment, visit its website at https://bluindigospa.com/ or call 813-651-3258.

Young Innovators Academy® Opens Second Location In FishHawk

Young Innovators Academy®, an early learning company on a mission to empower young learners to meet the challenges of an uncertain future, is pleased to announce the opening of its second location at 16641 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia. The center is now enrolling new students, providing child care, enrichment programs and early education for children from 6 weeks to 6 years of age.

For more information, visit www.younginnovatorsacademy.com/locations/fishhawk/ or call 844-909-0800.

JunkLuggers Now Servicing East Hillsborough County

The JunkLuggers of Tampa East & Hillsborough South is an eco-friendly, locally owned and family-operated junk removal company. It takes the furniture and junk from your home or business and, through its network of donation partners, finds a second home for your gently used furniture, clothing and household goods.

Additional information can be found by visiting www.junkluggers.com and following the prompts to find the location.

Amani MedSpa Moves To New Location

Amani MedSpa celebrated moving to its new location at 1102 Bloomingdale Ave. Valrico with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce. Whether you are considering laser skin resurfacing, skin tightening, weight loss or simply want to erase the signs of time with Botox or dermal fillers, Amani MedSpa takes the time to ensure that your treatment is a rewarding one.

You can book your appointment by calling 813-685-6111 or visiting its website at www.amanimedspa.com.

Pigtails & Crewcuts: Haircuts For Kids Opens With A Ribbon-cutting

Pigtails & Crewcuts: Haircuts for Kids is now open and recently celebrated with a ribbon-cutting hosted by the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce. Located at 2174 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, kids can enjoy their haircut experience with themed chairs and toys. It offers kids haircuts, braids, first-haircut packages, cute accessories and more. Walk-ins are welcome.

For more information, visit its website at www.pigtailsandcrewcuts.com/valrico.

Eye Doctors Relocate

Local eye doctors Stephanie Kirkland, OD; Ronald Pierce, OD; Laurie Cuva, OD; and Jessica Pierce, OD are no longer seeing patients at the Pearle Vision in Brandon. They have relocated to the Maxim Eyes Optical, located at 2615 E. SR 60 in Valrico, where they will continue to provide you with the same thorough, friendly and professional eye care that you know and trust. All exam records and scans will also be at this new location.

They can be reached by calling 813-653-9661.

The Kingston Trio Coming To Lakeland

Fans of legendary folk icons The Kingston Trio can rediscover their timeless music all over again. In celebration of 60-plus years of music, the folk group is performing their best-loved songs as part of their ‘Keep The Music Playing’ national tour and will be at the RP Funding Center on Wednesday, March 29.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the RP Funding Center box office, located at 701 W. Lime St. in Lakeland or online at www.rpfundingcenter.com.

Quality Life Massage Therapy Has Relocated

Unfortunately, after 10 years, The Ancient Wisdom of Yoga closed its doors at the end of December and the wellness practitioners had to relocate. Leslie Forrester, owner of Quality Life Massage Therapy (FL Lic#MA64365/MM43426), has been operating for 11 years and has relocated to 11256 Boyette Rd. in the Shoppes of Boyette Plaza, which also has many other shops that offer ways to look after yourself and relax, including a gym and bakery.

For additional information on Quality Life Massage Therapy’s services, visit its website at www.qualitylifemassagetherapy.com.