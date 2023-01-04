Music icon Barry Manilow announced today Christopher Allen of Newsome High School has won The Manilow Music Project Music Teacher Award in Tampa.

The Grammy award winner previously announced a one-night-only concert set for Saturday, January 14, at Tampa’s Amalie Arena.

The Tampa School Board and Amalie Arena participated in the contest by suggesting schools and teachers in their area that they want to be considered for this award. In each city, the winning teacher will receive 5K cash award and another 5K in “Manilow bucks” presented by Barry Manilow to purchase musical instruments for their school’s music program. The winner will also receive VIP tickets to the concert. Christopher Allen of Newsome High School will meet Manilow at the show on January 14th for the award presentation.

“It is wonderful to partner with our concert venues to identify schools and music teachers in their neighborhoods that deserve this small token of my gratitude, said Manilow. “Many school music programs have either been terminated, or their funds have been severely depleted. I always want to do my part through The Manilow Music Project to keep music in schools.”

The Manilow Music Project has given away over ten million dollars’ worth of funds and music instrument donations.

Barry Manilow’s unparalleled career is made up of virtually every facet of music, including performing, composing, arranging, and producing. A 2002 Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductee, Manilow has triumphed in every medium of entertainment. He has received a Grammy®, Emmy®, and a TONY Award® and has been nominated for an Academy Award®. Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Barry Manilow is one of the world’s all-time bestselling recording artists. He’s had an astonishing 50 Top 40 singles, including 12 #1s and 27 Top 10 hits, and is ranked the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all-time, according to Billboard and R&R magazines.