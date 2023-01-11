Rosati’s Pizza in Valrico is under new ownership, now with a fourth-generation member of the founding Rosati family at the helm. Jake Bensfield, alongside his wife, Sylvie, took the reins of this location in May 2022 and is using his years of experience with the family restaurant, his fine-dining background and the tutelage of his uncle and godfather, the late Rosati’s Pizza CEO Rick Rosati.

Bensfield grew up working at Rosati’s Pizza until he decided to attend culinary school, later becoming trained as a chef at fine-dining establishments, including the Michelen-starred Spiaggia and Next restaurants in Chicago. However, he decided to return to his roots and learn the business side of the industry under his uncle’s guidance.

“It’s very meaningful for me to continue my family’s legacy,” Bensfield said. “People build memories around pizza. Whether we’re talking about a family’s Friday night dinner, a couple’s date night or just a really good meal with your buddies, what people most look forward to in their week is pizza night. I find it incredibly rewarding to be there for people’s traditions, for their celebrations and milestones.”

Rosati’s Pizza was established in Chicago in 1964 and has since then grown a rich history of Italian flavor. It is nationally acclaimed for four styles of pizza: traditional thin crust, unique double dough, world-famous Chicago deep dish and authentic stuffed.

“What’s special about Rosati’s Pizza is that we source only the best ingredients,” Bensfield said. “Everything is made fresh, from scratch daily; nothing is ever frozen. I am proud to bring a piece of my family’s history to the vibrant Valrico community. My godfather used to spend his days covered in flour. His father was covered in flour, and now I’m covered in flour.”

While following the original Rosati recipes, Bensfield also seeks help Rosati’s make improvements, keep expanding the business and add his own flavor into the mix, such as occasionally offering new specials for customers to enjoy.

Rosati’s Pizza in Valrico, located at 3437 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, is open for carryout, delivery and catering. Its hours are Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Stop by daily between 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for Rosati’s ‘Jumbo Slice and a Soda’ $6.50 special. For more information, visit www.rosatispizza.com/location/valrico-fl/ or call 813-643-1003.