Eastern Hillsborough County is the epicenter of Strawberry Season. Now through the middle to end of March is the time to get and enjoy the ripest and sweetest strawberries grown right here in our own backyard.

Several local producers and farmers offer roadside stands that are the perfect spots to pick up some of those delicious berries. Strawberry season runs from late December to mid-March and culminates with the annual Strawberry Festival in Plant City.

The Berry Barn, located at 3931 SR 60 in Dover, is an operating strawberry farm and the place to get fresh strawberries along with other fruits, vegetables and raw honey. The Berry Barn has a kitchen that offers up strawberry milkshakes, strawberry shortcakes and more. It is open daily from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and only accepts cash. The Berry Barn is open from January through March.

Parkesdale Market is located at 3702 W. Baker St. in Plant City. It is open daily from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. during strawberry season. Strawberries are grown on its farm. In addition, it offers its world-famous strawberry shortcakes and milkshakes. You can get a wide variety of fresh fruits and vegetables throughout the year.

Goodson Farms is located at 12405 County Rd. 672 in Wimauma. It is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Strawberries are grown and harvested on-site. It, too, offers a variety of treats such as strawberry shortcakes only during strawberry season.

Crossroads Produce is located at 10463 County Rd. 39 in Lithia. It is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Crossroads Produce is open year-round and offers fruits, vegetables, pickled items and boiled peanuts along with flowers and plants.

The Market at St. Martin’s Farm is located at 4802 James Redman Blvd. in Plant City. The strawberries are grown on its fields. It is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. The Market at St. Martin’s Farm is open throughout the year and offers a delightful assortment of seasonal fruits and vegetables.

Lott’s First Choice Family Farms is located at 804 SR 60 W. in Plant City. It was established in 1949 and are open seven days a week from 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Wolfe’s Produce Market is located at 6005 U.S. Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview. It is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday. Wolfe’s is open year-round and offers a delightful selection of fruits and vegetables in addition to the seasonal strawberries.