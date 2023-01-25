Calling all Brandon-area seniors! Walmart Health is hosting a Senior Health Fair with resources and services just for you. Seniors, ages 55-plus, can stop by the Walmart Health Center, located at 11108 Causeway Blvd. in Brandon, on Friday, January 27 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for access to dozens of local health and community exhibitors focused on senior health care.

The health fair will feature free blood pressure screenings and free hearing screenings (provided by Lucid) and also include the following health services:

• Annual wellness visits.

• Dental services.

• Flu shots.

• COVID-19 testing.

• Mammo Bus (provided by 3D Mammography).

Dr. Umara Saleem will be on-site to engage with community members and educate them on the senior-focused services provided. In addition to attending the fair, patients can visit www.walmarthealth.com to make a same-day appointment.

Walmart Health, located conveniently next to the Walmart Supercenter, provides a range of health-care services all under one roof for customers right in its community, including primary care, labs, X-rays and EKGs, behavioral health, dental, hearing, select specialty services and community health (services may vary by location).

New to 2023, all Walmart Health locations across Florida are offering value-based care to certain senior populations with qualifying Medicare Advantage plans.

The organizations participating in Walmart Health’s inaugural Senior Health Fair include:

• Walmart Pharmacy.

• Sam’s Club.

• North Brandon Family YMCA.

• Feeding Tampa Bay.

• STEALTH LAB, USF.

• Department of Neurosurgery and Brain Repair, University of South Florida.

• Brandon Parks & Recreation Center – Showcasing all Senior Focused Activities.

• CORA Physical Therapy.

• Alzheimer’s Association – Florida Gulf Coast Chapter.

• Empath Health Mobile.

• Rosecastle at Delaney Creek.

• Hawthorne Center of Rehabilitation.

• Humana.

• Wellcare.

• Family Home Health Services.

• Newsome Eye.

• Hooked on Hope.

• Fitlife Foods – Brandon Location.

• Senior in Service (Tampa Bay).

• Meals on Wheels of Tampa Bay.

• Hillsborough County Aging Services Department.

• Mammo 3D Bus.

• FBI.

• FAAST – Florida.

• Life Guard Imaging.

• Premier Vein and Vascular.

• And more!