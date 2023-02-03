Busch Gardens Tampa Bay just announced its exciting lineup of events for 2023, offering guests never-ending fun and entertainment options like one-of-a-kind seasonal festivities, a world-class lineup of concerts and events included with park admission and thrilling attractions such as the award-winning Iron Gwazi and the new Serengeti Flyer opening this spring.

Inspired by the vibrant colors and delectable flavors of New Orleans’ biggest celebration, Mardi Gras at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (Now through Sunday, March 5, select dates) will transport guests to a festive realm of bayou-inspired fanfare featuring Cajun-inspired culinary delights, a lively parade with new festive characters, multicolored beads, an authentic brass band playing live and spirited entertainment offerings for the entire family.

The Real Music Series, Busch Gardens’ longest-running concert series, has returned with all-new acts. Tuesdays through Sundays now through Sunday, February 26, the Stanleyville Theater will host fantastic live performances including artistic renditions of some of the best-known classic rock, rhythm and blues and pop bands.

Sesame Street® Kids’ Weekends at Busch Gardens is the place for kids and parents to join in on the fun. From now through Sunday, February 12 and Friday, April 28 through Sunday, May 21 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, families have an additional option to meet and greet their favorite furry friends at the Sesame Street Safari of Fun area for story time, interactive dance parties, arts and crafts and much more.

Each weekend from Friday, March 10 through May 21, the Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival offers delectable dishes to pair with wines, craft brews and cocktails. While indulging in the event’s vibrant culinary delights, guests will also enjoy some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. The lineup for 2023 includes Kansas, Maddie & Tae, SWV, Dustin Lynch, Rodney Atkins, Flo Rida, MacKenzie Porter, +LIVE+, The Fab Four (Beatles tribute band), 38 Special and Hoobastank.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay hosts a celebration of Hispanic music, food and culture from Friday, May 5 through 21 at Viva la Música. Every Saturday and Sunday, guests can dance to live musical performances from award-winning Latin artists, authentic cuisine and more. At Cinco de Mayo from May 5 through Sunday, May 7, guests can also enjoy tasty Mexican cuisine and festive entertainment while celebrating Cinco de Mayo at Busch Gardens.

At Summer Nights from Friday, May 26 through Sunday, August 6, the thrills continue after dark as summery fun mixes with Florida’s top thrilling attractions and a festive ambiance. The vibrancy of Summer Nights is powered by electrifying entertainment, including new shows, an updated ice-skating show and more, available throughout the park from opening and extended way past sunset. Fireworks will be available on select nights.

Celebrate the Independence of the United States at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay from

Friday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 4. The event features a synchronized fireworks spectacular set to an emotive soundtrack, entertainment and more.

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Friday, July 28 through Monday, September 4, Bier Fest offers a ultimate jaw-dropping combo: the delectable blend of food and favorite craft beers from around the world as well as local favorites.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is transformed into a nightmare of inescapable fear for Howl-O-Scream 2023. Spine-chilling scares and haunted houses, devious creatures lurking in every dark corner and pulse-pounding rides in the absence of daylight return on select nights from Friday, September 8 through Tuesday, October 31. Howl-O-Scream is a separately ticketed event.

At Busch Gardens Spooktacular, guests will step into a whimsical world of enchantment full of not-so-spooky Halloween fun. This family-friendly event features a costume parade, story time and trick-or-treating from September 8 through October 31 (Fridays through Sundays, plus October 30-31).

Christmas Town is back, beginning Monday, November 13 and continuing daily through January 7, 2024.

A celebration of Yuletide traditions, Christmas Town is the holiday winter wonderland for guests to enjoy millions of lights, heartwarming treats, festive entertainment and the perfect set for a family photo.

For a limited time, for the price of a single-day admission ticket to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, guests can secure their 2023 Fun Card, guaranteeing year-round access to all the fun.

Guests can learn more about all the events, special deals and future announcements by visiting https://buschgardenstampa.com and following Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.