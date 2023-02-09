Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay recently announced the arrival of a male, 9-year-old Sumatran tiger named Bandar who joined the park’s diverse collection of more than 200 animal species. Bandar was transferred from the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington and is the park’s first Sumatran tiger to join the existing streak of tigers. In his new habitat, he will join Rukayah and Zahra, a Malayan and Bengal tiger, respectively. Park guests are now able to get up close with Bandar, who resides in the Jungala realm of the park.

“Watching Bandar settle into his new home is exciting and inspiring,” said Jenny Mendoza, vice president – zoological for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. “We are very thrilled to provide him with a home for him to thrive, share his story with our guests and have our zoological facilities serve as a building block for the prosperous future of all tigers.”

The Sumatran tiger is a critically endangered species on the brink of extinction. With less than 400 known Sumatran tigers in the wild, Bandar is part of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s participation in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP). The mission of the SSP is to cooperatively manage specific species populations within AZA-accredited facilities, such as Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, which has successfully managed tiger populations for more than five decades.

Guests interested in experiencing a unique and up-close look at Bengal, Malayan and Sumatran tigers can purchase a Tiger Insider Tour to gain an insider’s perspective of the care of this endangered species and learn how our parks help to protect this powerful species in the wild. Through these engaging and educational opportunities, guests can learn how they can make a difference for their counterparts in the wild.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is the ultimate family adventure, offering 300 acres of fascinating attractions based on exotic explorations around the world. Busch Gardens is a unique blend of thrilling rides, an AZA-accredited zoo with thousands of animals representing more than 200 species and exciting seasonal events all year providing unrivaled experiences for guests of every age.

Guests can learn more about all the events, special deals and future announcements at Busch Gardens by visiting https://buschgardens.com/ and following Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.