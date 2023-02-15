By Jane Owen

During the Tampa Bay Lightning home game versus the Boston Bruins on January 26, Cimino Elementary School’s coach Daniel Macko was recognized as the 2022 Tampa Bay Lightning Coach of the Bay presented by TECO.

Macko has been teaching physical education at Cimino Elementary for 14 years. He is passionate about creating enjoyable activities that instill confidence.

“What makes coaching special to me is the relationship I get to create with students for six years. Most teachers only have a child for one year. So, it’s awesome I get to see these kids grow up and develop the physical skills to be become better and confident in sports and in themselves,” Macko said.

Macko introduces sports and skills that will help students live a positive heathy lifestyle. Cimino Principal Joann Griffiths said Macko inspires everyone he is around.

“Coach Macko is our hero. He represents all that is possible and positive. He exudes a can-do attitude that is uplifting and contagious. Danny demonstrates the character traits we all strive to achieve. He is our Coach of the Bay each and every day,” Griffiths said.

With a focus on making sports fun for students, Macko hopes his students will be inspired to stay active throughout their lives. He loves making a difference in his students’ lives.

“My favorite part of coaching is creating activities that they remember for a lifetime. I still have students that come back that are adults now and tell me how much they loved this activity or that activity. It always brings a smile to my face,” Macko said.

Macko was named Cimino Elementary Teacher of the Year in 2012 and graduated from the University of South Florida in 2009. The TECO Coach of the Bay designation has been awarded since 2019.

Macko received recognition during the game, a personalized Lightning jersey and $1,000 to give to the charity of his choice; he chose the Down Syndrome Association of Tampa Bay (on Facebook @21StrongForever).

“I chose the Down Syndrome Association of Tampa Bay because we have a student at our school who has touched the hearts of our family. We wanted the funds to go to that charity because they do great things for people with Down syndrome in our community,” Macko said.