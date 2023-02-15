The Village Players will present The Not So True Story of Cinderella! over three weekends in February and March. The February dates and times are Friday, February 17 and 24 and Saturday, February 18 and 25 at 8 p.m. There will be two matinees on Sunday, February 19 and 26 at 3 p.m. The March dates and times are Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 at 8 p.m.

All shows will be held at the historic James McCabe Theater, located at 506 N. 5th St. in Valrico. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 813-480-3147 or by visiting www.thevillageplayersvalrico.com.

The Not So True Story of Cinderella! was written by and directed by Domin Pazo.

Gail Pierce, a producer with the Village Players, said, “Pazo, the artistic director of the Village Players, is quite a playwright. This is his second play in two years.” Pierce added, “His style is lighthearted but with an underlying message.”

The plot of The Not So True Story of Cinderella! is a retelling of the famous fairy tale, Cinderella, but with some adult themes, new characters and some crazy side stories. The Not So True Story of Cinderella! makes you see this classic in a different light.

Pazo said of The Not So True Story of Cinderella!, “Years ago, I was at the Magic Kingdom Park. During the parade, these two guys were dressed up as the stepsisters and were so funny. They were the inspiration for writing this play.”

Pazo added, “I am so lucky to have this great bunch of actors and crew that do the most stupid things I can ask for. If you just need to laugh and get away from life, come see this show.”

Pierce said, “The Not So True Story of Cinderella! takes a closer look at life’s messages, such as things are not always what they seem and life is not always as planned. These are just to name a few which were weaved into Pazo’s usual style of humor.”

For more information about this play and the Village Players, please visit www.thevillageplayersvalrico.com.