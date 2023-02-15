The GFWC Brandon Service League is once again hosting its Spring Dinner and Sporting Clay Shoot. The festive event will be held on Saturday, March 18 at FishHawk Sporting Clays in Lithia. Registration begins at 1 p.m. The shoot begins at 2 p.m. Dinner and entertainment will be at 4 p.m., with awards to be announced at 5 p.m.

The cost to participate is $400 for a team of four, and individual shooters can get a ticket for $125. The fees include sporting clays, ammunition, drinks and dinner. You can bring your own 12 or 20-gauge shotgun or rent one for $25. Team golf carts can be rented for $25. Eye and ear protection are required and are available for rent or purchased on-site. You can also purchase a ticket to attend dinner only for $30 per person.

The awards or trophies will be given for best team, best individual score overall, most improved shooter (over the course of the shoot) and a last place trophy entitled “At Least You Looked Good Tryin’.”

The GFWC Brandon Service League will also have its much-loved opportunity baskets, a DJ and a 50/50. There will also be a gun raffle. You do not have to be present to win.

Proceeds from the annual Spring Dinner and Sporting Clay Shoot benefit several area nonprofits, including Hope for Her, Outreach Free Clinic and Resource Center, Winthrop Arts and New Horizons Group Home. In addition, the high school art departments from multiple Brandon-area high schools will also benefit.

Bradley Swanson, co-president of the GFWC Brandon Service League, said, “This is the largest fundraiser of the year for GFWC Brandon Service League. All money raised here goes back into our community in the form of donations. Last year, we were able to donate to five area nonprofits and six high school art departments.”

Swanson added, “GFWC Brandon Service League has served the community for 62 years. We are currently accepting new members and love to have visitors. You can reach out to any member for information on how to join us.”

For more information and to get tickets, please visit www.gfwcbrandonserviceleague.org. Gun-raffle tickets may be purchased from club members only.